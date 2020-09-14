A recently ignited wildfire in the Sawtooth National Forest has burned through more than 5,000 acres of brush and lodgepole pine forest near Badger Mountain south of Bostetter Campground in Oakley, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Badger Fire—reported on Saturday—was estimated at 5,500 acres on Monday afternoon, the Forest Service said. Updates are currently available from Idaho Fire Information, but as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the blaze has not yet been listed on InciWeb, the federal incident management system.
A multi-jurisdictional Type 3 incident management team is expected to arrive on scene Monday afternoon, the Forest Service stated.
“Please stay out of the area for the safety of the public and fire personnel,” the Forest Service said.
Grouse Fire
The 3,686-acre Grouse Fire, ignited about 24 miles northwest of Fairfield on Sept. 6, continues to burn in the Sawtooth National Forest and Boise National Forest.
According to InciWeb, the Grouse Fire was about five percent contained as of 12:30 p.m., with 261 personnel on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In