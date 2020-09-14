Badger Fire

The Badger Fire has grown to more than 5,500 acres.

 Photo courtesy of the National Forest Service

Update: Trap Fire burns 50 acres, Red Flag warning in effect

Sawtooth National Forest spokeswoman Julie Thomas told the Mountain Express that a new 50-acre wildfire ignited at 12:45 p.m. on Monday near Trap Creek Campground, west of Cape Horn Road. The Trap Fire, currently burning lodgepole pine, had spread across state Highway 21 on Monday afternoon, necessitating a road closure.

Meanwhile, the Salmon-Challis National Forest extended Stage 1 Fire Restrictions and issued a Red Flag warning, indicating "very high" fire danger throughout the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone.

A recently ignited wildfire in the Sawtooth National Forest has burned through more than 5,000 acres of brush and lodgepole pine forest near Badger Mountain south of Bostetter Campground in Oakley, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Badger Fire—reported on Saturday—was estimated at 5,500 acres on Monday afternoon, the Forest Service said. Updates are currently available from Idaho Fire Information, but as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the blaze has not yet been listed on InciWeb, the federal incident management system.

A multi-jurisdictional Type 3 incident management team is expected to arrive on scene Monday afternoon, the Forest Service stated.

“Please stay out of the area for the safety of the public and fire personnel,” the Forest Service said.

Grouse Fire

The 3,686-acre Grouse Fire, ignited about 24 miles northwest of Fairfield on Sept. 6, continues to burn in the Sawtooth National Forest and Boise National Forest.

According to InciWeb, the Grouse Fire was about five percent contained as of 12:30 p.m., with 261 personnel on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Email the writer: ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments