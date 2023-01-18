17-01-27 Moose 3 Roland.jpg (copy)

A cow moose may weigh between 800 and 1,300 pounds, according to Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A Ketchum woman is recovering from a concussion, a broken nose and significant bruising after she was reportedly charged at and struck by a cow moose in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum on Friday evening.

Longtime valley resident Lori Sarchett said she pulled in her driveway on River Run Court around 8:45 p.m. and let her two dogs out of the car.

“The dogs ran over to the side yard and started barking,” she said. “That’s where the moose was standing, but I did not know that at the time.”

Correction

An earlier version of this story stated that Fish & Game relocated a moose from Sun Valley to Fish Creek in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Officers, in fact, relocated the moose to Fish Creek north of Carey. 

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments