Crews in the Minidoka Ranger District have finished weeks of repair work on trails damaged by the Badger Fire, which burned 90,143 acres in Twin Falls and Cassia counties in September and October, the U.S. Forest Service reported Tuesday.
Areas most affected by the fire were ATV and single-track trails in the Cassia Division, according to Sawtooth National Forest spokeswoman Julie Thomas. The district received “extensive help” from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation on repairing these trails, she said in a news release.
“The parks department worked on almost all the trails that were affected by the Badger Fire, including the trails that were used for fire suppression activities and were opened or widened with heavy equipment,” Thomas stated.
In the same news release, Sawtooth National Forest Recreation Program Manager Steve Frost called the trail repair “instrumental” in minimizing post-fire erosion and soil movement. Several trail bridges were destroyed in during the fire along with trail signage, he added.
“The plan will be to complete trail assessments in the spring and early summer to see how the trails fared through winter and spring runoff events and develop a program of work in conjunction with IDPR and user groups after that,” he stated. “While a lot of work has been done, there is still a lot to do.”
