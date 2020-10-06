Update 1:15 p.m. Wednesday

The Meridian Fire, located 22 miles south of Clayton on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has grown to 337 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a fire update from the Forest Service.

"Firefighters observed extreme fire behavior yesterday afternoon," the Forest Service stated. "The fire was crowning and torching along with short-range spotting. Yesterday afternoon the fire burned primarily to the northwest towards Hunter Creek Summit. Today, firefighters anticipate the fire to continue to spread to the north with the forecasted southwest winds and low relative humidity and afternoon warming."

One Type 1 crew, four helicopters, smokejumpers and an engine are currently onsite. Firefighters have completed 7 percent containment along the southern portion of the fire, according to the Forest Service.

Update 10 a.m. Wednesday

According to a social media post by the Salmon-Challis National Forest, the Meridian Fire grew from 30 acres to 230 acres late Tuesday afternoon. It is burning in a northwesterly direction towards Hunter Creek Summit.

According to a social media post by the Salmon-Challis National Forest, the Meridian Fire grew from 30 acres to 230 acres late Tuesday afternoon. It is burning in a northwesterly direction towards Hunter Creek Summit.

The Meridian Fire, reported Monday, Oct. 5, is burning approximately 30 acres on the Salmon-Challis National Forest roughly 22 miles south of Clayton. Smoke from the fire is currently visible from Ketchum looking north, according to emergency scanner traffic between first responders.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. A Type 1 crew is on order and expected to arrive to the fire later on Tuesday. Two helicopters, smokejumpers and an engine are presently onsite, according to the Forest Service. As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, no local fire departments have responded to the fire.

The entire Central Idaho Dispatch Zone is currently under high fire danger, but fire restrictions on the Salmon-Challis National Forest were lifted Sept. 24. Officials cited reduced fire danger and the arrival of cooler temperatures as reasons to lift restrictions.

As the fire is still fairly new, information is limited and the blaze has not yet registered on federal incident management system Inciweb.

