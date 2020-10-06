The Meridian Fire, reported Monday, Oct. 5, is burning approximately 30 acres on the Salmon-Challis National Forest roughly 22 miles south of Clayton. Smoke from the fire is currently visible from Ketchum looking north, according to emergency scanner traffic between first responders.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. A Type 1 crew is on order and expected to arrive to the fire later on Tuesday. Two helicopters, smokejumpers and an engine are presently onsite, according to the Forest Service. As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, no local fire departments have responded to the fire.
The entire Central Idaho Dispatch Zone is currently under high fire danger, but fire restrictions on the Salmon-Challis National Forest were lifted Sept. 24. Officials cited reduced fire danger and the arrival of cooler temperatures as reasons to lift restrictions.
As the fire is still fairly new, information is limited and the blaze has not yet registered on federal incident management system Inciweb. Check back at mtexpress.com for more details as they become available.
Stay Safe firefighters. [thumbup]
🇺🇸❤️🙏 agreed
Update : Fire 🔥 was started by out of state hunters 😔
Started by humans should be of no surprise .& the lifting of restrictions should have never happened !
And exacerbated by in state corrupt Idaho politicians at the highest levels.
12 acres the first day and was staffed with tankers ? You couldn’t have got they out ? Usfs such a disappointment as always.
17 miles north of Ketchum, off the North Fork Big Lost River.
End the fire restrictions while in extreme drought,with the woods full of hunters..Good Idea!!!! and now a blow up over Trail creek, Who calls this?? Good Luck Firefighters!!!!
Good call??
Anything usfs does is always a bad call .
