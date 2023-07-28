Hayden Fire

As of Thursday, July 27, 624 firefighters were battling the Hayden Fire.

 Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

Update

This story was updated after press time Thursday to reflect that three local firefighters are on the scene of the Hayden Fire.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service, issued a new evacuation order Wednesday as the Hayden Fire continued to gain traction in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The wildfire was mapped at 14,745 acres as of press time Thursday and remains 100% uncontained. On Wednesday, it made notable headway east towards Leadore and southwest towards the Pahsimeroi Valley, according to a Thursday morning briefing by Greg Jackson, planning operations director with the Great Basin Coordination Center.

The evacuation order applies to mostly agricultural land west of state Highway 28 between Tendoy and Leadore. Zone 1—spanning from the Myers Lane/Lee Creek junction east to Big Eight Mile Ranch, and southwest to the Salmon-Challis forest boundary—is in “GO” status, meaning anyone in the area must leave immediately for a pre-determined location. Zone 2, which spans from Old Idaho 28 south to Lee Creek Road, is currently in the “SET” stage, meaning anyone in the area must be ready to evacuate at a “moment’s notice,” the county stated.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments