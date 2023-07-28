The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service, issued a new evacuation order Wednesday as the Hayden Fire continued to gain traction in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
The wildfire was mapped at 14,745 acres as of press time Thursday and remains 100% uncontained. On Wednesday, it made notable headway east towards Leadore and southwest towards the Pahsimeroi Valley, according to a Thursday morning briefing by Greg Jackson, planning operations director with the Great Basin Coordination Center.
The evacuation order applies to mostly agricultural land west of state Highway 28 between Tendoy and Leadore. Zone 1—spanning from the Myers Lane/Lee Creek junction east to Big Eight Mile Ranch, and southwest to the Salmon-Challis forest boundary—is in “GO” status, meaning anyone in the area must leave immediately for a pre-determined location. Zone 2, which spans from Old Idaho 28 south to Lee Creek Road, is currently in the “SET” stage, meaning anyone in the area must be ready to evacuate at a “moment’s notice,” the county stated.
An emergency shelter has been set up at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church at 1140 Cemetery St. in Salmon. Anyone needing help with placing animals can call the direct line at 208-756-3324.
Incident spokeswoman Ginger Allen said that forest personnel and fire managers have been on foot posting signage and informing campers about the evacuation order.
“At any opportunity, staff are talking to members of the public,” she said.
The Hayden Fire sparked around 11:30 a.m. on July 19 during clear and sunny conditions, according to the Forest Service, which has ruled out prescribed burning as a cause. Its manner of ignition is still unknown.
Six-hundred twenty-four firefighters and nine helicopter crews from across the country are currently battling the Hayden Fire, including several members of in-state fire departments on mutual aid requests. Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge confirmed that his department sent one engine to the blaze Tuesday, a “Type 6“ wildland engine commanded by Marty Pallas and Chad Walker.
According to Ketchum spokeswoman Lisa Enourato, Ketchum Assistant Chief Seth Martin is serving as the task force leader of Hailey’s engine, as well as engines from Idaho Falls and Hagerman.
While dangerous red-flag conditions were in full force Thursday—making direct attack from the air unsafe—ground crews were able to use bulldozers to create and reinforce containment lines and remove the top layer of flammable material, according to federal incident-reporting site InciWeb. ￼
