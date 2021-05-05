A wind-energy project of at least 1,000 megawatts proposed for a large swath of Bureau of Land Management land near Shoshone and Dietrich would be one of the country’s largest wind farms.
Magic Valley Energy’s proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project would cover parts of Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties. Most of the proposed area is currently used for grazing and recreation, but Lava Ridge would not interfere with those uses, according to the company.
Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of New York-based LS Power, says its wind-generation project could rake in “hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in local economic impact,” including revenue from annual local and state taxes.
“We know bringing large projects into communities can be both exciting and daunting which is why we approach our projects with care from a business, community, and environmental standpoint,” the company states on its website. “Wind [plus] transmission [plus] buyers equals a new export market for Idaho.”
The company hopes to begin construction in 2022, after community outreach workshops and permit approvals.
“For rural counties like Lincoln, Jerome, and Minidoka, an increase in tax revenue like this can mean investments in infrastructure and public facilities that otherwise would be years away or fiscally impossible,” it stated.
Construction would last two years, according to Magic Valley Energy, and once in operation the wind farm would yield about $4 million annually to Idaho’s tax base. Some recipients of tax payments would include the Lincoln County Ambulance District, the Jerome County School District and College of Southern Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In