Magic by Raiza

Magic Reservoir on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

 Express photo by Raiza Giorgi

Magic Reservoir is now roughly 98% full, holding 187,986 acre-feet of water out of its 191,000-acre-foot capacity, the Big Wood Canal Company and American Falls Reservoir District No. 2 reported on Tuesday.

The reservoir was 27% full around the same time in 2022. In 2021, it was only 4% full, prompting the Big Wood Canal Co. to shut the dam and end irrigation season on June 10, after just 26 days in operation.

The dam is usually shut off in late September, when irrigation demand exceeds the reservoir’s capacity.

Idaho drought conditions May 23

"Abnormally dry” conditions, seen here in yellow, remain in northern Custer County and southern Lincoln County, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported on May 23.

