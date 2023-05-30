Magic Reservoir is now roughly 98% full, holding 187,986 acre-feet of water out of its 191,000-acre-foot capacity, the Big Wood Canal Company and American Falls Reservoir District No. 2 reported on Tuesday.
The reservoir was 27% full around the same time in 2022. In 2021, it was only 4% full, prompting the Big Wood Canal Co. to shut the dam and end irrigation season on June 10, after just 26 days in operation.
The dam is usually shut off in late September, when irrigation demand exceeds the reservoir’s capacity.
Streamflow runoff predictions from the Idaho Department of Water Resources indicate that the Big Wood River Basin will provide well over the required 234,000 acre-feet—or roughly 76 billion gallons—in runoff for a full irrigation season, benefiting hundreds of growers in Shoshone, Richfield and Dietrich.
There is currently “no” drought in Blaine County, though “abnormally dry” conditions are present in northern Custer County and southern Lincoln County, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported on May 23.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In