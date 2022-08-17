Mackay Dam

The view on May 12, 2021, looking upstream at the ten foot diameter riveted steel outlet conduit, and adjacent manifold pipes. Reservoir releases through the control tower were reported by Big Lost River Irrigation District personnel to be 255 cubic feet per second on this day, as documented in a 2021 Idaho Department of Water Resources dam inspection record. 

 Courtesy of the Idaho Department of Water Resources

The over 100-year-old Mackay Dam in Idaho’s Custer County needs repairs and poses a risk to the town of Mackay just downstream and the Idaho National Laboratory about 30 miles further, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Environmental Defense Institute, an Idaho nonprofit focused on nuclear energy issues.

Mackay Reservoir, owned and maintained by the Big Lost River Irrigation District, stores water primarily for irrigation and agriculture, with a maximum storage of 45,000 acre-feet of water. However, the age and lack of repairs to the dam have increased the risk of its failure in the event of flooding or an earthquake, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the Environmental Defense Institute and the Idaho National Laboratory, where nuclear waste is stored and nuclear energy research is conducted. Both natural disasters have a history in the region, and the dam sits near the Lost River fault and Borah Peak. 

Idaho has only two dams in unsatisfactory condition, meaning they are in urgent need of repair according to the most recent data available. But many more remain in "poor" condition.

From spillways to gates, Mackay Dam needs repairs