Kurt Nelson to retire

Kurt Nelson, the longtime head of the Ketchum Ranger District, stands outside of his office on Sun Valley Road in Ketchum. He is retiring later this week after 45 years of public service.

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

The leader of the office that manages more than 300,000 acres of prized public lands surrounding the Ketchum-Sun Valley area is stepping down after a long career of federal service.

Ketchum District Ranger Kurt Nelson will retire Saturday, June 3, the same day he concludes his 45th year of working for the U.S. Forest Service, the Forest Service stated in a news release.

Nelson has worked with various stakeholders, county commissioners and agencies in the Wood River Valley in the district ranger position since 1995.

