The leader of the office that manages more than 300,000 acres of prized public lands surrounding the Ketchum-Sun Valley area is stepping down after a long career of federal service.
Ketchum District Ranger Kurt Nelson will retire Saturday, June 3, the same day he concludes his 45th year of working for the U.S. Forest Service, the Forest Service stated in a news release.
Nelson has worked with various stakeholders, county commissioners and agencies in the Wood River Valley in the district ranger position since 1995.
The Ketchum Ranger District is located in the Sawtooth National Forest, ranging from points north of Hailey to areas bordering the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Sawtooth National Recreation Area. It includes the Pioneer Mountains, pristine areas around the northern stretches of the Big Wood River and Bald Mountain, which Sun Valley Resort leases from the Forest Service for its namesake ski area.
“Kurt’s leaving some big shoes to fill,” said Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor Jake Strohmeyer. “The way he’s engaged his community, proactively approached resource issues and cared for his staff during the last 27 and a half years will not soon be forgotten.”
Nelson began his Forest Service career in 1978 as a wildlife biologist for the Carson National Forest in New Mexico. He also served as a wildlife biologist for the Chugach National Forest in Alaska before he was promoted to ranger of that forest’s Cordova Ranger District in 1985.
In 1988, Nelson moved to the Payette National Forest in Idaho, where he served as a forest staff officer. He then joined the Interior Columbia Basin Ecosystem Management Project as Terrestrial Science Team co-leader in 1994.
In October 1995, Nelson took the leadership position at the Ketchum Ranger District, based in Ketchum.
“I really just love the job,” Nelson said. “It’s really about caring for the resources and serving the people, as Gifford Pinchot said so well in 1907.”
Pinchot was the first head of the U.S. Forest Service.
During his time as leader of the Ketchum Ranger District, Nelson fostered numerous partnerships, including work with the 5B Restoration Coalition, Wood River Trails Coalition, National Forest Foundation and Blaine County. Garnering public and private support under Nelson, the Ketchum Ranger District rebuilt more than 100 miles of trails, rebuilt several miles of road following wildfires, and relocated roads out of riparian zones prone to washout and flooding.
Nelson oversaw the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project, a multi-year, multi-agency forest health and fuels reduction project initiated in 2020 in partnership with the 5B Restoration Coalition, National Forest Foundation, Sun Valley Co., Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Fish and Game, Blaine County, and the cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey. The project also marked the start of the National Forest Foundation’s Wood for Life program, which donates underused timber products from forest restoration efforts to indigenous communities that rely on firewood to heat their homes.
Other notable projects Nelson has supervised include:
- Restoration of Pioneer Cabin, an iconic structure east of Sun Valley built in 1938 by Austrian ski instructors with Sun Valley Co.
- Development of the 17-mile Osberg Ridge Trail, a ridgeline trail between the Warm Springs and Baker Creek drainages.
- Adaptive sports alterations to the Adams Gulch area trails north of Ketchum to allow differently abled users to enjoy mountain biking with handcycles.
In a role called agency administrator, Nelson provided leadership through several wildland fires that threatened Wood River Valley communities, including the 48,520-acre Castle Rock Fire in 2007, the 114,900-acre Beaver Creek Fire in 2013, and the nearly 65,000-acre Sharps Fire in 2018.
He also served as an agency administrator on wildland fires throughout the Intermountain West and spent many hours training others to serve in the role, the Forest Service stated.
Nelson lives in Hailey with his wife, Kaz Thea, a Hailey City Council member. His retirement plans are to “stay active and travel,” the Forest Service stated. This summer, he plans to travel with friends to Europe to go hiking in Spain and ride bikes from the Slovenian Alps to the Adriatic Sea. He also has plans to go whitewater rafting on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in July.
“After 45 years, it’s time to just take a step back and take a breather,” Nelson said. “There’s a lot of the world that we want to see that we haven’t had the opportunity to explore.”
Fire Management Officer Matt Filbert will temporarily fill the district ranger position until the position is filled permanently, the Forest Service stated. ￼
