August 11, 2023
A planned cutting of 230 acres of state land south of Ketchum was reduced to 80 acres. The project included the purchase of a $7,700 access easement last year from a property owner so that a more damaging road scar would not be left on the hillsides.
Taken from the Cold Springs Trail, this photo captures the results of a logging operation on state land. “Douglas fir mortality can be seen in the photo, both on endowment land that was too steep to harvest and adjacent [private] ownerships in the distance,” said spokesperson Sharla Arledge.
A salvage logging operation undertaken on the east flank of Bald Mountain last fall by the Idaho Department of Lands left impacts visible from public hiking trails in the area.
Proceeds from timber sold from the cutting will be used to support Idaho public schools.
Idaho Department of Lands Public Information Officer Sharla Arledge said the timber stand on the Public Schools Endowment-owned parcel, along with trees on adjacent federal and private lands, were infested with Douglas-fir beetles that were killing the larger trees in the stand.
“This was not a clear cut,” Arledge said. “The larger Douglas fir trees were removed as they are the preferred host for the beetles. Healthy smaller Douglas fir trees were left to provide both seeds and shelter to encourage a new stand.”
The timber cutting operation took place on about 80 acres within a 120-acre stand of trees on state land designated as “endowment timber,” the sale of which under state law must be used to support public schools.
Arledge said the salvage sale was planned and developed to both recover what value remained of the stand for the state public school endowment fund, and for forest health to reduce the potential for the beetles to continue to increase in the stand.
“A new stand of healthy trees will soon grow in the place of the diseased trees,” Arledge said.
The Clear Creek Salvage Ton Sale (TS-80-4554), associated with the logging operation, was sold at auction on April 20, 2022, to Woodgrain Inc. of La Grande, Oregon. The company acquired 4,200 tons of timber at the auction for $8.30 a ton, for a total cost of $34,860. The total net revenue to public schools was $29,558.
“We not only faced the challenge of bark beetle infestation, which damaged the timber, but the distance to market impacted what bidders were willing to pay,” Arledge said.
Revenue from the timber sale will support public schools K-12, as directed by state law.
Upon gaining statehood in 1890, Congress granted 3.6 million acres of land to Idaho for the sole purpose of funding specified beneficiaries, primarily the state’s public schools. The mandate requires that the lands be managed “in such a manner as will secure the maximum long-term financial return” to the beneficiary institutions, states the Idaho Department of Lands 2022 annual report. The State Land Board oversees 2.48 million acres of remaining endowment land in Idaho and oversaw 180 timber sales in 2022.
“The Land Board members are the stewards of state endowment trust lands in Idaho and more than $2.7 billion of endowment funds. These land and financial resources generate $100 million annually for the trust beneficiaries,” it states.
Arledge said $100.3 million was disbursed to schools from the state land endowment in 2023, including $75.8 million from timber sales. ￼
