A planned cutting of 230 acres of state land south of Ketchum was reduced to 80 acres. The project included the purchase of a $7,700 access easement last year from a property owner so that a more damaging road scar would not be left on the hillsides.

A salvage logging operation undertaken on the east flank of Bald Mountain last fall by the Idaho Department of Lands left impacts visible from public hiking trails in the area.

Proceeds from timber sold from the cutting will be used to support Idaho public schools.

Idaho Department of Lands Public Information Officer Sharla Arledge said the timber stand on the Public Schools Endowment-owned parcel, along with trees on adjacent federal and private lands, were infested with Douglas-fir beetles that were killing the larger trees in the stand.

Taken from the Cold Springs Trail, this photo captures the results of a logging operation on state land. “Douglas fir mortality can be seen in the photo, both on endowment land that was too steep to harvest and adjacent [private] ownerships in the distance,” said spokesperson Sharla Arledge.

