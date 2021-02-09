The Wood River Wolf Project will partner with high school students this spring to place up to 20 wildlife cameras throughout remote sections of Blaine County, the organization announced last week.
The motion-activated cameras will provide the project with real-time information on the movement of carnivores throughout the valley, allowing members to alert livestock producers to potential conflicts with mountain lions, bears and especially wolves.
“This information would help the Wood River Wolf Project implement the use of nonlethal deterrents and best practices before predation or conflicts occur,” steering committee Chair Sarah Michael said in an email. “This is a critical step which will help to prevent lethal control of wolves and keep livestock safe.”
Recruited students will place and locate the cameras in several canyons, including Greenhorn Gulch, Croy Canyon and Baker Creek. Footage will be monitored from smartphones and devices will be relocated as needed, Michael said.
Kurt Holtzen, named the project’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year last week, will take charge of the effort and train students on proper camera placement. After joining the Wolf Project in 2014, Holtzen—who spent a decade tracking wolves in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem—has averaged between 300 and 400 miles in the backcountry every summer, assisting the project with footage retrieval and depredation investigations, Michael said.
“[Holtzen’s] commitment and work in the field with wildlife cameras and efforts to prevent wildlife and livestock conflict are unequal anywhere,” she said. “He brings successful solutions to our project every day.”
Michael said students will learn about nonlethal deterrents, Blaine County’s agricultural history and the challenges of sheep grazing on public lands, while developing an “intimate familiarity with Wood River Valley trails and canyons.”
As time allows, participants will be introduced to wolf biologists and meet with Idaho Department of Fish and Game representatives to discuss Idaho wildlife management policies, including the history of wolf reintroduction and how the state-funded Wolf Control Board came to be.
Holtzen called the project “the perfect blend of my love of agriculture and large carnivore conservation.”
“After spending a great deal of time photographing in and around Yellowstone National Park, I came to the conclusion that all of the ‘big bad wolf’ stereotypes were completely wrong and wolves are an important part of the ecosystem,” he said in a statement.
The Wood River Wolf Project will hold a fundraiser for the cameras and potentially collaborate with Fish and Game on camera placement, Michael said.
To learn more about the Student Wildlife Camera Project and fundraiser, contact Sarah Michael at ms.sarahmichael@gmail.com or 208-721-1593.
