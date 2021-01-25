Hailey-based Western Watersheds Project joined eight other wildlife groups this month in suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its October decision to remove federal protections from gray wolves in the lower 48 states, the organization announced last week.
Gray wolves formally switched classifications from federally protected species to state-managed game animals upon their Jan. 4 delisting from the Endangered Species Act.
In the lawsuit, Western Watersheds, along with Salt Lake City, Utah-based Wildlands Network and seven other western nonprofits, argue that gray wolves have not yet reclaimed their historical range.
Recent data shows an estimated 158 wolves in Oregon, 108 in Washington and a “scant 15” in California, the coalition stated in a press release. Without legal protections, the canids will remain “functionally extinct in 85 percent” of their native range, which includes California, Colorado and the southern Rockies, the group said.
"From a scientific standpoint, wolves are nowhere near being recovered in the western United States,” said Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project. “The federal government has the obligation to keep wolves protected until robust and secure populations are in place throughout the West, and we intend to ensure that wolves get the legal defense they need against premature delisting."
