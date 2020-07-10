Rising reports of encounters with bears and mountain lions along trails in the Wood River Valley have prompted the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to remind hikers and bikers that no matter the season, big game species are always nearby—and can be unpredictable.
Recently, several hikers have reported encountering a nonaggressive black bear on a trail in Adams Gulch north of Ketchum, according to the department.
“Black bears can be unpredictable and should never be approached,” Fish and Game stated in a press release. “When hiking or recreating in bear habitat, the best thing to do is make enough noise to not surprise a bear.”
That’s because while “very shy and secretive,” the department said, bears can be easily upset by sudden, swift movements. Though one’s first instinct may be to hide or run, hikers should always make sure the bear sees them.
“Often, bears will stand up to get a better view, which is typically not an aggressive posture but rather one of curiosity,” the department said.
Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson said in an interview Thursday that the bear out Adams Gulch does not currently appear to be a threat to humans, “but that could change if it were to feel threatened, have a dog chase it or start to get food from people and become more bold.”
Mountain lions and moose are also year-round residents of the Wood River Valley. Though daytime lion sightings are not typical, Fish and Game officials have received several calls over the last few months. On Sunday, for instance, a mountain lion—not deemed to be a threat—was observed bedding down near the Ketchum dog park.
Thompson said hikers may encounter moose, which should always be given a wide berth.
“Moose are very large animals and as such can be extremely dangerous,” he said. “They are extremely fast and use their front hooves to strike out at whatever they view as a threat. My experience from living in Alaska is that they tend to tolerate people, but people should pay close attention—don’t put yourself in between a calf and cow. That’s the quickest way to get a moose to charge.”
For more information or to report wildlife encounters, contact Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359. After hours, call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 800-632-5999 or the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office at 208-788-5555.
