Hailey-based Western Watersheds Project joined nine other wildlife groups Monday in filing a lawsuit against Idaho lawmakers over the state’s new wolf trapping regulations, citing what they view as substantial risk to two federally protected species.
The complaint—filed in district court against Gov. Brad Little, Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever and the Idaho Fish and Game Commission—contends that Idaho’s “indiscriminate” trapping of wolves will lead to higher incidental mortality of Canada lynx and grizzly bears.
The lawsuit specifically asks for an injunction to “halt all wolf trapping in grizzly bear and lynx habitat” in central and northern Idaho and a declaratory judgement stating that the defendants are in violation of the Endangered Species Act.
It cites instances of grizzly bears caught and killed in wolf snares in Idaho, including two deaths last year “involving wolf snares in northern Idaho’s Panhandle Region” and a third bear accidentally killed in a foothold trap by Fish and Game “sometime before 2016” while staff members were conducting research on wolf trapping.
“Because such incidents are under-reported, the number of grizzly bears and lynx captured by Idaho wolf trappers is likely much higher than these data indicate,” the filing states.
The suit also notes that five Canada lynx “have been reported trapped in Idaho since the start of the 2011-2012 trapping season, including one in a wolf trap in 2014,” and cites a species assessment published by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2017 stating that “lynx are more likely to survive, breed, and replace themselves in the breeding population if they occupy home ranges where trapping is prohibited or trapping pressure is low.”
On July 1, Idaho formally updated its wolf hunting regulations—as laid out in a bill signed by Gov. Little in May—to include a permanent, year-round wolf-trapping season on private property and reverse the state’s previous ban on wolf trapping and snaring between April and August.
Idaho’s new wolf legislation, which passed into law with the goal of reducing wolf attacks on sheep and cattle and boosting elk numbers, was also updated to allow hunters to pursue wolves from ATVs, snowmobiles and other motorized vehicles using any method, including baiting and aerial gunning, at any time of day. It further directed $800,000 to the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board, a state agency that uses taxpayer dollars and funding from Fish and Game to finance wolf-control operations and help compensate ranchers for livestock killed by wolves.
The wolf bill additionally authorized trappers and hunters to buy an unlimited number of wolf tags and approved private-contractor wolf killing in partnership with the Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board. One core contractor has been the Ponderay-based Foundation for Wildlife Management.
According to an itemized invoice to Fish and Game obtained by the Express, the Foundation made 66 reimbursement payments to wolf hunters and trappers between Sept. 24 and Oct. 30, with matching funds from Idaho Fish and Game. Each wolf hunter or trapper received either $2,000 or $2,500 for each wolf killed.
Suzanne Stone, director of the local Wood River Wolf Project and the International Wildlife Coexistence Network, said in a Monday press release that she was “appalled” that the state was not managing wolves “exactly like we manage black bears and mountain lions.”
“Idaho does not allow trapping, snaring, or killing black bears and mountain lion cubs in their dens as they now do to wolves,” she said. “Idaho is exterminating wolves, not managing them and they don’t care that other species such as lynx and grizzly are also being impacted because of their obsession to persecute wolves.”
Patrick Kelly, Idaho Director with Western Watersheds Project, shared similar sentiment.
“Idaho politicians have made no secret of their deep hatred for wolves, enacting a policy of eradication based in fear, not science,” he wrote.
According to recent Fish and Game records, 45 wolves were trapped in Idaho between Sept. 15 and Oct. 11, half of them killed with a firearm and the remaining by “other” methods. Wolves that were trapped included an “old wolf missing its left rear foot” and a collared wolf with an “orange vectronic [GPS] collar sourced from Oregon,” the agency reported.
Seventy wolves were also hunted between Oct. 11 and Nov. 11, according to the records, which specified that at least two were juveniles. ￼
