Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist throughout the Wood River Valley and Sawtooth, Smoky, Soldier, White Cloud, Boulder and Pioneer Mountains—including Galena Summit—due to heavy snowfall overloading weak snowpack, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center reported Monday.
"Avalanches will be easy to trigger, particularly in areas where the new snow is resting on older snow and in areas where the wind has built slabs," the center stated. This terrain is most common in the [Soldier Mountains] and in the upper reaches of places like Bald Mountain."
Up to two feet of snow fell in the Sawtooth and western Smoky mountains between Saturday and Monday morning, National Weather Service totals show.
As of Sunday afternoon, the atmospheric river system moving through central Idaho had delivered "6-8 inches of snow to the mountains around the Wood River Valley, 16-18 inches in the Galena Summit area and 20-24 inches in the area around Banner Summit," according to the Avalanche Center.
SAC forecasters also observed an avalanche on Sunday at Titus Ridge, above Titus Lake in the Smoky Mountains.
"As I approached the top of the ridgeline I felt the snow stiffen," SAC forecaster Ben VandenBos stated. "Within a step of feeling this, the slope collapsed and the fracture propagated about 10 meters, wrapping around 30-40 degrees of aspect, initiating an avalanche."
