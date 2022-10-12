Simons Bauer Preserve (copy)

Two members of the Hailey City Council voted to block a controversial campground at the entrance to Croy Canyon last summer. Twenty-two acres of the canyon will now be permanently protected under a conservation easement with the Wood River Land Trust.

 Courtesy of the Wood River Land Trust

The Wood River Land Trust is expected to sign a $350,000 purchase and sale agreement with the city of Hailey today, Oct. 12, finalizing a long-sought conservation easement on 22 out of 28 acres of city property at the mouth of Croy Canyon.

The Hailey City Council authorized Hailey Mayor Martha Burke to initiate the closing process last month. Wednesday’s planned transaction will allow the Land Trust to move ahead with building a planned accessible trail system through the property, which sits adjacent to the Land Trust’s Simons-Bauer Preserve and between Lions Park and Mountain Humane. Otherwise, the land will be protected from development.

The trail system will link the park to the animal shelter, effectively extending the Hailey Greenway from Colorado Gulch and Draper Preserve. It should be started next summer, according to Land Trust Executive Director Scott Boettger.

