The Wood River Land Trust is expected to sign a $350,000 purchase and sale agreement with the city of Hailey today, Oct. 12, finalizing a long-sought conservation easement on 22 out of 28 acres of city property at the mouth of Croy Canyon.
The Hailey City Council authorized Hailey Mayor Martha Burke to initiate the closing process last month. Wednesday’s planned transaction will allow the Land Trust to move ahead with building a planned accessible trail system through the property, which sits adjacent to the Land Trust’s Simons-Bauer Preserve and between Lions Park and Mountain Humane. Otherwise, the land will be protected from development.
The trail system will link the park to the animal shelter, effectively extending the Hailey Greenway from Colorado Gulch and Draper Preserve. It should be started next summer, according to Land Trust Executive Director Scott Boettger.
City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said Hailey acquired the entire 28-acre parcel from the Blaine County School District in 2019 with the intention of using it for a “public purpose,” such as a snow storage site or educational center. The land has remained unused except for six acres on its far northern tip, where the city stores snow in winter.
The Hailey City Council previously considered building a 33-site municipal campground on the lot over the course of several months last year. The campground would have offered 24 pull-in RV sites and tent platforms—and, according to Sun Valley Economic Development Director Harry Griffith, would have brought in roughly $6 million in revenue for the city over 10 years.
While Griffith and Hailey Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McKenna strongly advocated for the campground, Council members Heidi Husbands and Kaz Thea—along with Mayor Martha Burke—ultimately voted to scrap a $711,000 grant offer from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation that would have funded the project. The council then came together in a unanimous vote to sell a conservation easement to the Land Trust.
“We cannot keep taking land from wildlife,” Councilmember Heidi Husbands said at the time.
Under the terms and conditions of the easement, non-motorized and non-commercial recreation is allowed on the property, “but subject to reasonable rules promulgated by Hailey and the Land Trust to ensure safety and environmental protection.”
“The Easement Area is adjacent to crucial winter range and is part of a migration route for mule deer, and provides crucial winter range for pronghorn and elk. Protection of the Easement Area ensures free movement of wildlife between upland sagebrush-steppe habitat and lowland riparian habitat and wetlands,” the agreement states.
The Land Trust began a “Preserve Croy Campaign” to fund the conservation easement purchase last August and reached the $200,000 mark last winter thanks to a slew of private donors, according to Director of Development Courtney Jelasco.
Jelasco said the campaign had raised enough funds to cover about 90% of the easement, or $317,930, as of Tuesday afternoon.
“The Land Trust is bridging the gap with funds from existing assets,” she wrote in an email, adding that the nonprofit is “very appreciative of the support from the community and continues to accept donations for this project.” ￼
Yet around the corner, in the same wildlife corridor, a bottleneck of cluster homes is actively being pursued.
Leave it up to local government and there won't be any wildlife.
