The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners has rejected petitions from the Idaho Conservation League and the Sawtooth Historical and Interpretive Association to hold a public hearing on a controversial proposal to build a 195-foot-tall communications tower in the Sawtooth Valley, the ICL reported Tuesday.
The project would sit on state-owned lands on a ridge overlooking Redfish Lake. At three times the height of surrounding trees, the proposed tower would protrude above the landscape and impact the views there, part of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, the ICL noted in a press release.
The proposed tower would be built by AT&T as part of the national FirstNet emergency communications network. It would also handle public cell phone calls. However, it has been met with widespread public opposition, including from the Custer County commissioners and Sawtooth Search and Rescue.
“Once again, the Idaho Land Board has refused to provide a venue for concerned citizens and the public to evaluate this proposal,” ICL External Relations Director Jonathan Oppenheimer said in the release. “We have been willing to find common ground and suitable alternatives that could enhance communications while protecting the beauty of the Sawtooths and providing revenue to the state. It’s unfortunate that Idaho’s elected state leaders have been unwilling to budge.”
Idaho Department of Lands spokeswoman Sharla Arledge said Tuesday that the department is awaiting return of a signed lease for the parcel from AT&T.
The ICL stated that a more thorough environmental review will take place as part of a likely application by AT&T to the Federal Communications Commission. ICL and its partners argue that the SNRA, Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, the historic Redfish Lake Lodge and scenic vistas would all be harmed by the cell tower, and deserve additional review.
Laird Lucas, executive director of Advocates for the West, also testified before the Land Board in July that “federal environmental laws must be complied with, and the Land Board would be well advised by directing IDL staff to work with the applicant to develop alternatives, including co-locating with the existing CusterTel tower.”
The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners is composed of Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherry Ybarra and State Controller Brandon Woolf.
Boy , we really can’t go anywhere without being connected can we ?
