Kirk Flannigan, Area Ranger for the Sawtooth National Recreation Area has been named Ranger of the Year for the U.S. Forest Service’s Intermountain Region, the SNRA announced on Thursday.
The region encompasses Utah and Nevada, western Wyoming and all of Idaho except the Panhandle.
Flannigan began as the SNRA’s head ranger in the summer of 2015, coming from the Deschutes National Forest in Bend, Oregon, where he served as deputy district ranger for the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District. He previously served as the acting district ranger for the Santa Catalina Ranger District in Tucson, Arizona, and as a recreation and lands staffer for both the Sisters Ranger District in Sisters, Oregon, and the Pine Valley Ranger District in St. George, Utah.
“Kirk has demonstrated leadership in private lands, the Stanley to Redfish Trail and recreation impacts due to the large numbers of private citizens getting out on public lands during the COVID pandemic,” said Jim DeMaagd, Sawtooth National Forest Supervisor, in a news release. “He has demonstrated leadership working with the public and his staff during difficult situations.”
Flannigan holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Utah in natural resource recreation management and planning. Though originally from Georgia, he has resided in the West since 1994.
