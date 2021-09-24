The city of Ketchum is moving forward with a plan to improve its cardboard and glass recycling facilities next to the YMCA.
The City Council on Monday directed City Administrator Jade Riley and staff to pursue a plan that will keep the service at the city-owned parking lot on the south side of the YMCA, where it was moved over the summer from a lot on the north side. The site offers recycling for cardboard and glass but not other recyclables.
Riley offered city leaders the option of moving the location to a city-owned lot on Lewis Street.
As part of the plan, existing recycling dumpsters at the YMCA site will be replaced with an approximately 20-foot-long receptacle for glass and a 20-foot-long electric cardboard compactor. City officials had previously decided to install a single cardboard compactor because the numerous cardboard dumpsters have been misused, creating an eyesore and management challenges.
Riley told council members that the use of the YMCA site would not violate an agreement with the YMCA to provide a specific number of parking spaces for the fitness and aquatic center. The YMCA operates under a long-term land lease from the city.
Clear Creek Disposal—which does garbage and recycling pick-up in Ketchum—informed the city that it prefers the YMCA site over the Lewis Street site.
Meanwhile, the city is working to renew its franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal for garbage and recycling services.
The city is conducting its due-diligence activities before finalizing a new 10-year franchise agreement with the company. The current deadline for renewing the contract is Oct. 1.
The city is also studying rate adjustments. Earlier this year, Clear Creek proposed a 14% rate increase for existing services. New services could bring additional costs.
The cost of improving the YMCA location—estimated at about $75,000—will be incorporated into the new franchise agreement, a city staff report states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Why don't we have curbside recycling for glass/cardboard? Wouldn't that result in more of these materials being recycled and save a lot of trips to the central drop off? Isn't it more efficient (greener)? Yes, we will all have to pay a bit more, but don't most residents want that convenience?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In