One happy ending from 2020: In late March, two orphaned mountain lion kittens found just north of Hailey were placed in the San Diego Zoo. They’ve since been named Sierra and Tahoe, according to the zoo, and have recruited a number of fans. The siblings reside in the zoo’s “Northern Frontier” exhibit, which also features polar bears and reindeer. “I’m hoping things get better soon so the zoo opens up and I can spend my late afternoons with [the lions],” wildlife photographer Mike Wilson told the Express. “I was thrilled to find them together in their cave, sleeping.” The pair usually start their day—and play—in the evening just like their wild counterparts, he said.
So happy to hear this! Thank you Fish & Game for finally doing the right thing rather than just shooting them.
