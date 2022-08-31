21-07-21 wolves courtesy.jpg

Under a new law that took effect last year, over 90% of Idaho’s gray wolf population “may be disposed of by any federal agency, state agency or private contractor.”

 Courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

BOISE, Idaho—Trappers can continue pursuing wolves under Idaho’s current regulations after a federal judge rejected a request by conservation groups to temporarily block the state’s expanded wolf trapping and snaring rules.

The decision earlier this week by a U.S. magistrate judge isn’t on the merits of the case. It instead rejects a request by the groups fighting to halt the trapping and snaring rules until the case plays out and is decided.

The Center for Biological Diversity and other groups in a lawsuit filed late last year contend Idaho’s expanded wolf-killing regulations violate the Endangered Species Act because they will lead to the illegal killing of federally protected grizzly bears and Canada lynx.

