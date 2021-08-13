Jared Farmer never wanted to be known as the “tree expert.” But, as he delved more into the topic of climate change over time, he could find no more perfect subject.
With that in mind, there are few more perfect places for the self-titled “geohumanist” to finish his latest book than the Hemingway House in Ketchum, where Farmer is now the Jack Grove writer-in-residence.
“Jared’s scholarship thoughtfully and deeply investigates the historical dimensions of landscape and the environment,” Community Library Executive Director Jenny Emery Davidson said before Farmer spoke on the building’s lawn Wednesday evening. “It seems especially fitting that we would get to hear from him with the breeze whispering by us, with birds flying around, the sun slanting its light. We are truly in conversation with the natural world.”
Farmer then took the stage.
“I know there are a lot of things on tap every night in August in Ketchum,” Farmer said. “There’s music everywhere, and you chose to hang out with a historian. Kudos to you. God Bless you nerdy readers.”
After discussing the practice of academic historical writing, he talked about his upcoming book, tentatively titled “Survival of the Oldest: Ancient Trees in Modern Times.” He wrapped up the manuscript of around 140,000 words at the Hemingway House.
“That’s why I think writing residencies are so valuable,” Farmer said. “You just have to get out of your routine, completely go into solitude and find some clarity.”
Farmer returned to the subject of trees for this book because he wanted to explore ideas of temporality and long-term thinking.
“I say trees are perfect, because if you’re interested in long term thinking, there’s really nothing better than trees,” Farmer said. “Trees are this kind of bridge... between long and deep time. Deep time is geologic time... You can only think of it abstractly. You can’t feel it. Even thinking about it is hard.”
Farmer went on to describe the longevity of trees. Talking about relationships with long-lived sacred trees, he cited the Cedars of Lebanon which appear in texts Gilgamesh, the bible and Greek and Roman texts. He even argued for new, potentially long-term relationships with trees “sacralized by science.”
“Trees and forests are harbingers of change,” Farmer said. “Trees respond to climate in real time and record climate in real time.”
Of course, trees are also longevous literally. Some trees live to be over 1,000 years old. In fact, the climax of Farmer’s new book—spoilers ahead—tells of the first time an ecologist found a millennial pine, right here in Ketchum.
Tree ring expert and climate scientist Edmund Schulman spent the 1940s and 50s driving around the American West, looking for trees, making an archive, aggregating data, creating statistical analyses, and reconstructing drought, Farmer said. Schulman’s great insight: “Longevity comes from adversity.”
He discovered and cored the Ketchum pine in 1952. No one believed pine trees could live that long. You can still see the spot—up Trail Creek, right before where the pavement ends, when it gets steep with all the loose rock.
A year later, Schulman came back to Ketchum and chopped the tree down. To Farmer’s knowledge, it was the first time someone cut down a millennial tree with full knowledge of its age. Even a few years after, that would be considered desecration due to Schulman’s own research.
In the 50s, Schulman knew some of the scientists at CalTech who first discovered anthropogenic—that is, human-caused—climate change. Twenty years after that, fossil fuel companies were fully aware of the role they played, Farmer said. Fifty years after that, just last week, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released their troubling new report about widespread extreme heat.
Farmer titled his public engagement on Wednesday “How (Not) to Write About Trees and Climate Change.” The crucial “not” plays a dual role.
The first “not” is an insight to his writing process, and all the trial and error that involves. Over a span of years, Farmer went through dozens of tables of contents.
“For every book someone writes, there’s all these books they don’t write, right?” Farmer said. “Writing only gets harder, in my experience. Partly because you want to keep growing. There’s all these books I try to write and fail to write and give up before I wrote a book I did write.”
The second “not” dealt with common misconceptions about climate change.
“There is no one solution to climate change,” Farmer said. “It’s just a big messy complicated process we all have to be involved with in our own way, in all scales, using an all-of-the-above approach.”
Farmer disagrees with the nihilists.
“Having grown up Mormon, I’m a little skeptical of latter days in general,” Farmer said. “To me, doomism is a kind of cop out ... There will be a tomorrow, and the thing is there are various tomorrows that are possible. And some of those tomorrows we definitely want to avoid.”
However, Farmer also disagrees with idealists who oversimplify the problem. Despite his love for trees, he says they may not be the solution.
“I think trees are the answer in that we need to think in the fullness of tree time in order to become planetary stewards,” Farmer said. “But planting trees ... is not the answer. I think the environmentalists wildly exaggerated the benefits of planting trees.”
The conclusion Farmer came to is that we are going to live through a time of great transition. Most of the West’s ancient trees are going to die before their times. Some forests will transform into grassland and shrubland.
“We have to embrace longevity under precarity,” Farmer said. “It will be different. It will be a loss. Future Westerners will look back on us and envy our intimate familiarity with big ol’ trees.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In