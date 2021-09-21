The Jakes Gulch Fire near Alturas Lake is now 80% contained, the U.S. Forest Service reported Tuesday.
The 510-acre blaze stood at about 5% containment last week. Rain showers and a cold front moving in over the weekend gave fire personnel a much-needed break, according to a report on InciWeb, a federal disaster resource site, by BLM Fire Information Officer Ryan Berlin.
On Saturday, containment lines were expanded across the entire north, east and south sides of the fire.
“Minimal heat and good fuel consumption within the fire perimeter indicated containment lines held nicely,” Berlin stated.
On Sunday, command of the fire was transferred back to the Sawtooth National Forest.
“Over the coming days, local crews and aerial resources will be patrolling and monitoring the fire for any lingering hotspots,” Berlin stated.
The Jake’s Gulch Fire closure area remains in effect. Closed areas around Alturas Lake include Cabin Creek Trailhead, Perkins Lake, Alturas Lake, Smokey Bear Alturas Campground, North Shore Alturas Campground, Alturas Inlet Group Picnic Area B and about six miles of the Idaho Centennial Trail.
The fire, which sparked on Sept. 5, was determined to be human-caused.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In