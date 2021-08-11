Mary Clare Griffin was sleeping in her Old Cutters home around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday when her 16-year-old son woke her up.
Lightning had struck a hillside just northeast of town, he said. Together, from their balcony, they watched it as it started to burn.
The Red Devil Fire, as it was named later that night, proved routine for firefighters. Cool weather and welcome rain aided efforts to squelch it, and the burn stopped at 5 acres about a mile outside of town, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The fire was contained by midday Friday and fully controlled—that is, extinguished—that evening, a day ahead of early estimations.
Before that, though, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation alerts for everyone living in the Old Cutters subdivision—the Griffin’s neighborhood—and nearby Quigley Road. And, its smoke-thickened orange glow served notice to other residents elsewhere in town that, in the West, this season’s elevated wildfire risk—so often seen scorching remote wilderness—is never really far away.
The Griffins stood outside before firetrucks had arrived and watched the fire crest the ridge top. By then, Blaine County Emergency Communications staff were flooded with calls to the scene.
The Griffins had been evacuated “probably five times in our lives, being here in the valley,” Marie Claire Griffin said. They knew the plan: two cars, one with the dogs, one with the cats.
“We knew the drill, but it didn’t make it any less scary,” she said. “It was really nerve wracking.”
Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, residents pooled onto sidewalks and driveways to watch the fire. Griffin described the street atmosphere Thursday night as “parade-like” and “very active with sirens.”
Local hotels quickly filled Thursday night as residents in Old Cutters and Deerfield made evacuation plans, Griffin said. She called Wood River Inn shortly after the fire began to make a “plan B,” but they were full. A friend in Northridge gave her peace of mind that night offering up their home.
“That was a bit alarming,” she said. “I knew I had to figure out where we would go.”
Lightning strike, fast response
On Thursday evening, multiple people saw the same lightning bolt as Griffin’s son.
What was initially called the Hangman’s Gulch Fire caught about 1,000 feet up on its namesake gully, burning BLM land between Red Devil and Quigley Mountain, Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman told the Express Thursday night.
Firefighters from Wood River, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley were quickly on the scene, Bateman said. The BLM took command in the early hours Friday, backed with engines and, by midday Friday, a helicopter to dowse hot spots on the hill.
Conditions overnight were in their favor Rebecca Flick, public information officer for the BLM’s Twin Falls District, told the Express on Friday.
“Last night’s precipitation allowed us to get the upper hand on it,” she said at the time.
That’s an ideal outcome for residents in the area, who came under an evacuation notice around 11 p.m. Thursday. At that time, flames were visible from portions of the Old Cutters and Deerfield subdivisions.
With the fire nearing containment, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office lowered its risk assessment for the area. At 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the Sheriff’s Office decreased its Level 2 evacuation notice--which indicates “significant risk” to homes and urges voluntary evacuation—to Level 1—effectively an alert to nearby danger—for residents of Old Cutters and Quigley Road. Pre-evacuation notices for Lower Cutters and Deerfield were lifted altogether.
That ended a long 12 hours for Old Cutters residents—who Griffin called “tight-knit” community northeast of downtown Hailey.
“There was a lot of chatter, neighbors talking back and forth across the street from each other,” she said about the night of the fire. “Most importantly, though, neighbors made sure other neighbors were okay and ready to evacuate if necessary.”
