A group of water and climate experts empaneled by the Idaho Department of Water Resources is cautiously predicting a positive outlook for water supplies in Idaho this spring and summer.
In a Feb. 14 meeting of IDWR’s Water Supply Committee, experts said they believe that water supplies remain favorable after abundant snow in the early winter, despite a relatively dry January and early February that has decreased some of the optimism.
“We’re likely to do better than last year,” IDWR hydrologist David Hoekema said.
Hoekema told associates that he determined that after two years of drought statewide—and three years of drought in the Big Wood and Big Lost valley basins of south-central Idaho—that most of Idaho is in a “moderate” drought stage, an improvement after several significant snowstorms hit the state in December. Much of the state had been determined to be in “extreme” drought over the last two years.
“The state’s kind of on a long, slow recovery from the extreme drought in 2021,” Hoekema said.
The outlook was stronger last month, experts said, before a string of dry weeks this calendar year lowered the snowpack levels in much of the state.
Though weather systems that have come into Idaho in January and February have been less forceful and delivered less snow than those in December, Hoekema noted, the smaller systems can still add to the existing snowpack in the state. He predicted that Idaho will likely have “above-normal” snowpacks by April and May.
Idaho’s “water year” runs from Oct. 1 to April 1, the period when snowpacks accumulate in many parts of the state and in later months deliver melted runoff that provides water for irrigation, municipalities and other uses.
On Tuesday, readings in the local Big Wood Basin indicated that snow-water equivalent measurements—a calculation of the amount of water in the snowpack—was 113% of the standing 30-year average. Percentages were also above average in other southern Idaho basins, while most areas in northern Idaho were slightly below average.
Erin Whorton, a water supply specialist for the Idaho office of the Natural Resources Conservation Service, told the committee that snowpack percentages decreased by 15% to 20% in the Big Wood region in January.
“January was pretty dry,” she said, though cold temperatures during the month helped preserve snowpacks and cause the few storms that did pass through to deliver snow and not rain.
Other measurements conducted by the NRCS—of overall precipitation in different regions since the Oct. 1 start of the water year—are generally not above average in Idaho, Whorton said, largely because of a dry, hot October in the state.
In late January, the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s three-month forecasts for the United States—for February, March and April—predicted above-average precipitation for eastern Washington, the Idaho Panhandle and western Montana. A likelihood of above-average precipitation was predicted for a vast area that ranges from central Washington and eastern Oregon across central and southern Idaho toward the upper Midwest and parts of the East.
The La Niña weather pattern—a widespread cooling of water in the equatorial Pacific Ocean that can alter jet-stream patterns across the globe—came to the United States for the third consecutive winter late in 2022. Climate history indicates that consecutive La Niña years tend to get progressively drier, Hoekema said. However, that pattern is likely to change this year, he said.
One factor experts are watching for the Idaho water outlook is soil dryness, Heokema said. Because of ongoing drought conditions, soils in the state are drier than they should be and are likely to absorb an above-average amount of the snowmelt that runs from higher areas into streams, rivers and reservoirs, he said. However, that phenomenon is not expected to greatly reduce water supplies, he said.
On the five-point scale used by the U.S. Drought Monitor, “extreme” and “exceptional” drought are the two worst classifications, with “severe,” “moderate” and “abnormally dry” filling out the scale.
The organization’s latest drought-monitor map issued on Thursday gave Blaine County and much of south-central Idaho a “moderate” drought designation, with west-central Idaho in the better “abnormally dry” category.
No parts of Idaho last week were designated as having worse than “severe” drought conditions. The areas given that designation were in Lemhi County and the far southwestern part of the state. ￼
