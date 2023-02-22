23-02-22-idaho

No parts of Idaho last week were designated as having worse than “severe” drought conditions as snowpack totals held strong.

 Graphic courtesy IDWR

A group of water and climate experts empaneled by the Idaho Department of Water Resources is cautiously predicting a positive outlook for water supplies in Idaho this spring and summer.

In a Feb. 14 meeting of IDWR’s Water Supply Committee, experts said they believe that water supplies remain favorable after abundant snow in the early winter, despite a relatively dry January and early February that has decreased some of the optimism.

“We’re likely to do better than last year,” IDWR hydrologist David Hoekema said.

