The Idaho Conservation League, an organization that works on environmental issues across the state, has appointed Josh Johnson as the new director of its Central Idaho division.
Johnson, formerly a senior conservation associate, will take over the role formerly occupied by Betsy Siszell (formerly Mizell), who is departing to help build Sun Valley Co.’s environmental and sustainability program.
The Central Idaho office is based in Ketchum.
The Idaho Conservation League is responsible for permanently protecting 795,000 acres of wilderness and 316 miles of rivers in Idaho, the organization stated. The organization has also worked to help create a statewide policy to protect 9.3 million acres of backcountry, as well as helping expedite the closure of coal-powered plants in the state and prevention of more being built, it stated.
Johnson joined the Idaho Conservation League staff in 2017 as a conservation associate in the Ketchum office. He has been a senior conservation associate since 2022. He has been responsible for work on public lands, mining, air and water quality and efforts to clean up agricultural pollution in the Snake River. He has contributed to several lawsuits stopping certain mining proposals and negotiated a partnership with a cobalt mining company, the ICL stated.
Prior to joining the organization, Johnson worked as a park ranger at Grand Teton National Park and as a mentor naturalist at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies. He previously earned a bachelor’s degree in geology at Middlebury College and master’s degree in geology at the University of Colorado.
In his new role, Johnson will manage all activities in Central Idaho, continuing his work on the Snake River and surrounding areas.
“I am honored to lead ICL’s long-standing office in the Wood River Valley, carrying on the work of many amazing environmental advocates before me,” Johnson said. “I look forward to continuing to be central Idaho’s voice for the environment.” ￼
Congratulations Josh! There is still so much to protect in central Idaho and watch dog our public resources. Way to go ICL.
