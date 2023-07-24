Josh Johnson

Josh Johnson is ICL’s new Central Idaho director.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Conservation League

The Idaho Conservation League, an organization that works on environmental issues across the state, has appointed Josh Johnson as the new director of its Central Idaho division.

Johnson, formerly a senior conservation associate, will take over the role formerly occupied by Betsy Siszell (formerly Mizell), who is departing to help build Sun Valley Co.’s environmental and sustainability program.

The Central Idaho office is based in Ketchum.

