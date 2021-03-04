The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Office is advising residents of southern and central Idaho to temporarily remove bird feeders due to a suspected outbreak of salmonellosis, a highly fatal bird disease.
“After reports of sick and dying birds began to reach biologists in northern Idaho, it appears that salmonellosis, also commonly known as salmonella, might have been detected in southern Idaho,” the office stated this week. “Wild birds that frequent feeders in the winter can be especially susceptible to outbreaks due to the large numbers of birds coming to the feeders.”
Recent die-offs of wild birds have been reported to Fish and Game in the Panhandle Region, the office said. A handful of sick songbirds have been observed in the Magic Valley. Birds affected by salmonellosis have appeared emaciated, fluffed up and lethargic, often with excrement stuck to their vents.
To curb the transmission of salmonellosis, “biologists recommend that those who have bird feeders in their yards temporarily discontinue all feeding of wild birds for at least a few weeks,” Fish and Game stated. “While feeders are removed from use, they should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and all spilled or soiled bird seed on the ground should be picked up and discarded.”
Outbreaks associated with bird feeders can cause high mortality across very large geographic areas, the Magic Valley Office said.
“We all love to see wild birds come to the feeders in our yards,” said Regional Diversity Biologist Lyn Snoddy, “but at times like this, we all need to collectively do what’s best for our wild bird population … [T]his short-term effort will help stop the suspected spread of salmonellosis in southern Idaho.”
Feeders should always be cleaned regularly with warm, soapy water, but this suspected outbreak requires a “more rigorous cleaning” regimen, the office said. It recommends that bird enthusiasts use a 1:10 ratio of household bleach to water.
Cat owners should be aware that outdoor cats may catch sick birds and become ill. According to the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab, salmonellosis is spread through the droppings and saliva of sick birds.
