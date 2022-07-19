The Bray Fire

The 12,000-acre human-caused Bray Fire was approaching farms along the Big Wood River outside Gooding on Tuesday, according to modeling by the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program.

 Courtesy Twin Falls BLM

A wildfire near Gooding spread to 12,000 acres by Tuesday morning, less than a day after it sparked near Bray Lake.

The Bray Fire was first reported around 4:45 p.m. Monday, just hours after south-central Idaho went under its first red flag warning of the year. The warning—which also covered the Snake River Plain, Salmon-Challis National Forest and much of eastern Idaho—was triggered by forecasted wind gusts up to 45 mph and humidity levels as low as 7%.

The fire spread from an initial estimate of 150 acres to 8,000 acres by Monday evening, reaching 12,000 acres by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management office reported. 



