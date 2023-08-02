The Hayden Fire near Salmon was 47% contained Tuesday morning, up from 5% on Monday, marking the first major win for the 700 firefighters assigned to the fire, which has so far burned about 18,000 acres of the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
According to the Forest Service, crews spent most of Monday extending control lines with bulldozers and hand tools with the goal of stripping surface fuels, such as pine needles and twigs, down to bare soil. Other crews worked on protecting the newly cut lines by removing dead standing trees, mopping up spot fires and conducting nighttime burnout operations using drip torches.
In a Tuesday briefing, Austin Catlin—operations manager of the Great Basin Team 7 assigned to the fire—explained that containment rose from 5% to nearly 50% overnight because fire managers are now treating rugged features on the west-southwest edge of the fire as “natural control lines.”
The features that are currently hemming in the fire include “high mountain bowls with just walls of rock up each side,” Catlin said.
“The fire has burned what it could up there, and now there’s nothing but rock and lake. We’re going to consider that confined,” he said.
Catlin said he was optimistic that a monsoonal system heading in Wednesday will stunt fire growth.
“Today’s going to be one of our last really hot days, with a big transition coming in the next day or two where the humidity’s going to come up to 40-50 (percent),” he said Tuesday. “Temperatures are going to come down into the 70s, and the wind is going to drop off. With the weather cooperating with us, (we are) expecting some really good things in terms of getting some mop-up done.”
Ketchum Assistant Fire Chief Seth Martin, who is stationed on the fire as the task force leader of engines from the Hailey Fire Department and the Idaho Falls, Hagerman, Pocatello, and Swan Valley fire departments, shared Catlin’s positive outlook on Monday.
“This (5% containment) is the first piece we’ve been able to achieve,” Martin told the Express. “We’ve made good progress, but there’s still a way to go.”
Martin said that he along with Hailey Fire Department firefighters Marty Pallas and Chad Walker have been assigned to burnout operations on the east flank of the fire, which has threatened agricultural land south of Salmon since its ignition on July 19. Martin said Ketchum firefighter Amos Lee is stationed in steep country on the western side of the fire, closer to the Pahsimeroi Valley.
Martin explained that “burnouts” are conducted by setting small fires along the control line to get rid of any additional fuels the main fire could consume once it advances to the line.
“Drip torches are the most common, but we are also utilizing aerial platforms, including helicopters and drones to drop ignition devices into terrain (where) it is too dangerous to use ground resources,” he said.
The Hayden Fire is not expected to be fully contained until Oct. 1, according to federal wildfire reporting site InciWeb. Its manner of ignition is still unknown, and a prescribed burn has been ruled out as a cause.
Elkhorn Fire threatens tourism on the Main Salmon
Meanwhile, another fire that sparked due to unknown reasons—the Elkhorn Fire—has taken hold in the Frank-Church River of No Return Wilderness along the main Salmon River, about 40 miles east of Riggins.
The 23,000-acre fire began around 8 p.m. on July 24 and has traveled about 11 miles up the river, threatening several private ranches and rafting outfitters. Allison Ranch, a Christian retreat center, lost seven of 11 buildings, and Yellow Pine Bar lost three outbuildings, according to reports from fire managers.
Raft trips have been stalled from Corn Creek to Vinegar Creek, where the Salmon River corridor is under a three-day closure through today, Wednesday, Aug. 2. Those affected can obtain “rollover” replacement permits for 2024.
“Boaters should exercise extreme caution from approximately river mile 30 near Magpie Creek to Campbells Ferry at river mile 42.5. Be prepared to float the entire distance from Magpie Creek to Campbells Ferry, no stopping, no camping,” the Forest Service stated on July 31. “Be on the lookout for Forest Service personnel, most likely on jetboats, to provide further information and direction.”
Brent Estep, owner of Mackay Wilderness River Trips, said that his three rafting groups currently on the river were “able to push through the worst of it” and reach Mackay Bar, but all launches this weekend have been canceled.
“My guess is that this fire is going to really mess with the rest of the Main Salmon season,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In