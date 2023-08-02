Hayden Fire at night

Four firefighters from Ketchum and Hailey are stationed at the Hayden Fire on mutual-aid requests. The fire is located about 25 miles northeast of Challis.

 Photo courtesy of Seth Martin

The Hayden Fire near Salmon was 47% contained Tuesday morning, up from 5% on Monday, marking the first major win for the 700 firefighters assigned to the fire, which has so far burned about 18,000 acres of the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

According to the Forest Service, crews spent most of Monday extending control lines with bulldozers and hand tools with the goal of stripping surface fuels, such as pine needles and twigs, down to bare soil. Other crews worked on protecting the newly cut lines by removing dead standing trees, mopping up spot fires and conducting nighttime burnout operations using drip torches.

In a Tuesday briefing, Austin Catlin—operations manager of the Great Basin Team 7 assigned to the fire—explained that containment rose from 5% to nearly 50% overnight because fire managers are now treating rugged features on the west-southwest edge of the fire as “natural control lines.”

The Elkhorn Fire was mapped at around 23,000 acres on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

