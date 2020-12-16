Following the Hailey City Council’s pledge last month to dramatically cut its carbon footprint over the next two decades, Resiliency Coordinator Rebecca Bundy on Monday shared results from the city’s 2020 greenhouse gas inventory conducted in partnership with Local Governments for Sustainability, an international organization of more than 1,750 local and regional governments.
The study—which kicked off in January—takes a holistic look at emissions in the broader community with the most recent available data from utility companies. It establishes a starting point for Hailey’s plan to transition to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2035, according to Bundy.
Ketchum, Sun Valley and Blaine County also participated in the program, Bundy said, though none has released its results.
The study inventoried emissions of carbon dioxide and methane, two key greenhouse gases that trap heat in the atmosphere.
According to the study, residential and commercial emissions from natural gas and electricity made up 33 percent and 29 percent, respectively, of Hailey’s total community greenhouse gas emissions. Transportation emissions from fossil fuels represented 30 percent; solid waste emissions, 5 percent; and industrial emissions and natural gas leaks finished out the pie chart at 3 percent.
While carbon dioxide, a top offender, typically enters the atmosphere when fossil fuels such as natural gas and petroleum are burned, methane is emitted from coal mining, solid waste decay and oil and natural gas extraction. (Other greenhouse gases include nitrous oxide, released from fertilized soils and during the combustion of fossil fuels and solid waste, and hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, produced by air conditioning and refrigeration.)
Bundy said solid waste emissions in Hailey have improved significantly since 2005 due to increased recycling efforts and a methane capture system recently put in place at the Milner Butte Landfill near Burley, where much of Blaine County’s solid waste winds up.
Hailey’s greenhouse gas audit, however, does not include data from Friedman Memorial Airport, which declined to participate in the inventory “unless [the study] was performed using industry-specific analytic techniques,” according to the city.
The combustion of kerosene fuels used by private aircraft and commercial jets at the airport undoubtedly contributes to the city’s ground-level emissions, though it’s unclear exactly how much. (In a 2014 energy audit, for example, Aspen, Colo., found that flights in and out of Aspen-Pitkin County Airport were responsible for over 40 percent of the city’s ground-level emissions.
One complicating factor is that the airport can’t control emissions from tenants, which include Delta, United and Alaska airlines and private pilots. Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy said in a Tuesday interview that the airport intends to complete its own greenhouse gas emissions study “likely” over the course of the next budget year.
“We will continue to communicate and coordinate with the city of Hailey on the effort,” he said.
City drafts agreement with Idaho Power
Also on Monday night, Bundy introduced a newly drafted clean energy cooperation agreement between the city and Idaho Power. The standalone agreement—the first of its kind between Idaho Power and a city it serves—states that the utility provider will regularly update Hailey leaders on renewable energy projects and will provide the city with aggregated data on energy use starting in 2022.
“I think there are a lot of areas [in which] we share common goals and common ground,” Megan Ronk, director of business innovation and development at Idaho Power, said on Monday.
Bundy said that although Idaho Power can’t offer the city “any projects that it is not offering other ratepayers,” it can help Hailey roll out household-level programs on a wider basis. One example is the utility’s weatherization project for low-income residents, she said.
“I think this [cooperation agreement] is a good step toward a very productive relationship with our utility,” Bundy said.
City Attorney Chris Simms agreed.
“We are really pleased and encouraged by Idaho Power’s commitment to cooperation over the next decade,” he said.
Council President Kaz Thea called the cooperation agreement “brilliant” and applauded Bundy for leading the charge.
“I’m sure there will be a number of other communities interested once they see this development between [Hailey] and Idaho Power,” Thea said.
This article is laughable, the only interest Idaho Power has is to keep Hailey from pressing for solar panels on new subdivision and high density residential. Take Sunrise sub, the developer gets an attorney to tell the city council that a solar requirement would make the project to expensive. Last time I checked solar panels were an asset and a benefit to the home owner and the resale value. What really amazing is that the Cit of Hailey bought this BS from a developer. When the city, who holds all the cards for progress, could really show their support for a sustainable and cleaner future. You see it all over Hailey "NO SOLAR". So how can anyone take these articles as anything more than just happy talk.
Idaho Power and Bankers want to sell you electricity from fracking, oil/coal and of course hydro not solar. They don't need no stink'in solar, but they will help out with some weatherizing tips and share some data in 2022? Idaho Power is just jerk'in the communities around with their we can work together routine. Their not operating in good faith and are not supportive of solar energy on a residential level. Hailey should stand up now, cut the crap, and insist that all new constuction should have a energy saving component and not in 2030.
City was definitely jerked around by Sunbeam attorney if thats what you mean.
Judging by the number of building and subdivision permits Hailey has given out in the last year it's hard to imagine they really care about our natural resources or greenhouse emissions ,they do care about tax money though.
[thumbup][thumbup]
