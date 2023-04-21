17-05-17 Hailey flooding 4.jpg (copy)

The historic spring flood of 2017 resulted in river rescues, mandatory evacuations, power outages, hundreds of fallen trees, and at least one death in Blaine County.

Hailey administrators, public-safety officials and utility representatives met with residents at a town meeting Wednesday night to outline what services they will and will not provide if—or rather, when—the Big Wood River overflows its banks this spring.

The main directive: Start protecting your home from floodwater as soon as possible. For those living along the Big Wood River, that could mean clearing out gutters, stacking sandbags around homes, moving valuables to upper floors, elevating major appliances onto concrete blocks, anchoring outdoor furniture and double-checking sump pumps.

Residents may also want to evaluate flood insurance options and take inventory of items in their homes for potential insurance claims, city officials said.

