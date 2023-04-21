Hailey administrators, public-safety officials and utility representatives met with residents at a town meeting Wednesday night to outline what services they will and will not provide if—or rather, when—the Big Wood River overflows its banks this spring.
The main directive: Start protecting your home from floodwater as soon as possible. For those living along the Big Wood River, that could mean clearing out gutters, stacking sandbags around homes, moving valuables to upper floors, elevating major appliances onto concrete blocks, anchoring outdoor furniture and double-checking sump pumps.
Residents may also want to evaluate flood insurance options and take inventory of items in their homes for potential insurance claims, city officials said.
“Now that this is a recurring event, we expect each of the individual properties to have their own flood management plans,” Public Works Director Brian Yeager said.
Families should practice an evacuation plan for their household and compile non-perishable food, water, batteries, flashlights and medications, Yeager said. They should also be prepared in case school buses, garbage trucks and mail delivery trucks can’t reach their homes.
“If anybody has any special medications, or anything they’re going to need to have access to for a couple days or a few weeks, please plan to take those with you to try to limit your need to get back and forth between the house,” Yeager said.
In early to mid-May 2017, a torrent of floodwater from the Big Wood River coursed into the Della View area of Hailey, forcing some two dozen households to evacuate. In late June 2017, residents were still boating to their homes, many still without gas and power, according to reporting by the Express at the time.
At the height of the historic 2017 flood, the U.S. Geological Survey stream gauge near the Bullion Street bridge in Hailey recorded a depth of 7.7 feet. The flood stage—the point at which the river overflows its natural banks—is 6 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
On Wednesday, Yeager recommended that residents bookmark the Weather Service’s continually updated hydrograph and flood prediction graph at bit.ly/3mNOMTG. The flood stage on the graph is indicated in red, he noted.
Residents can also keep an eye on the flow rate of the river at on.doi.gov/3KRU6gN. According to the Blaine County multi-jurisdiction hazard mitigation plan, which was last updated in 2018, the official flood level for the Big Wood River in Hailey is 3,500 cubic feet per second.
As of Thursday morning, the river was 2.06 feet high and flowing at 312 cubic feet per second.
“They say if the snow melts slow, [flooding] won’t happen, but I think a switch is going to get flipped here and it’s going to come pretty quick,” Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge said.
What to expect: Road closures, sandbag stations
Yeager told the audience that the city will close streets in the Della View area using a set of three criteria. When surface water is flowing over the road shoulder or on the edge of the road—correlating with a river gauge reading of 3.8 feet—the city will install “Water Over Roadway” signs and impose weight restrictions, he said.
“You put heavy garbage trucks or school buses on there, and the road asphalt can start buckling and moving,” he said. “We’re trying to protect that infrastructure.”
When surface water has reduced the roadway to a single lane, indicative of a river height of at least 4.5 feet, Yeager said the city will install “Road Closed” signs at specific intersections, alongside “Local Traffic Only” signs. Concrete barriers and chains may be used to keep out bystanders.
“Hopefully we won’t have tourists come through to see the floods,” Yeager said.
Blaine County Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin said the Sheriff’s Office will issue mandatory evacuations if water is covering the entire roadway and drivers can no longer visually follow the road. Homeowners affected by the evacuations will be directly contacted by the city, Yeager said, and the city will likely use the same “blue card” pass system it used in 2017.
Idaho Power crews will be conducting regular inspections of ground-mounted transformers in the next few weeks, according to Idaho Power representative Jory Tate. If flooding occurs and transformers are exposed to a certain amount of floodwater—leading to corrosion and damage—Idaho Power will shut off power to the affected homes, he said.
“We completely understand that most pumps run on electricity and that there are a lot of [appliances] that require electricity during flooding. We’re going to be there to help as much as we can,” Tate said. “But we do have that safety factor, so when water reaches a certain level we’ll have to shut the power off and knock on doors.”
Tate added that under state law, crews are prohibited from turning the power back on until they complete an electrical inspection and make sure that floodwater has not infiltrated a home’s crawlspace or foundation.
County Floodplain Manager Kristine Hilt noted that the flood in 2017 claimed the life of a Ketchum landscaper who died in a flooded basement north of town.
“If you have a pump in your basement, be very careful,” she said. “We had a death in 2017 because it was a combustible engine placed in a crawlspace and the landscaper who showed up was overcome by [carbon dioxide].”
Yeager said the city will likely set up two sandbag-filling stations at the Silver Star and War Eagle Drive intersection and the southeastern corner of Robinhood Drive Loop as soon as the snow melts. So far, the city has procured 2,000 sandbags, he said.
“We will have a couple sand dumps that people can take [sand] out of, and will replenish if needed,” Yeager said.
The sandbags are for residents of the Della View, Sherwood Forest and Robinhood subdivisions only, city officials said.
Hailey Police Department Chief Steve England said officers will be regularly patrolling the area to make sure sandbags, generators and sump pumps don’t get stolen.
“In [2017] we did see people from other areas of the community trying to take sandbags that the city was providing,” he said. “We want to make sure that people have peace of mind if they have to leave their homes or are inside their homes and unable to leave.”
Baledge concurred. In May 2017, he recalled watching a truck “pull right up to the [sandbag filling site], five people get out, fill up this flatbed truck labeled by a landscape company, fill the bags and take off.”
City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said the city “just doesn’t have the resources” to assist with sandbags.
“We had a lot of theft [in 2017]. We had landscaping companies stealing sandbags, taking them to other job sites outside the city of Hailey,” she said.
Baledge said he was trying to work with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to procure more sandbags but “has not gotten answer on that,” and recommended that people buy them elsewhere. (The federal government provided a majority of sandbags in 2017, Yeager noted.)
Some attendees on Wednesday said they were upset by what they viewed as a lack of support from the city. One resident protested that her husband was sick and unable to work on flood defense, and another man asked if high schoolers could help him with sandbagging.
“Step up and help us. I’m 85. I’m not a spring chicken,” he said.
“The unfortunate answer, the one nobody wants to hear, is that, just like everybody has to shovel their own driveway for snow, each home is responsible for sandbagging their property,” Yeager responded. “There are landscape companies out there that are eager to perform on your behalf.”
England responded that he would “look into” the possible recruitment of high school or middle school students.
For more information, visit haileycityhall.org/community-development/flood. ￼
