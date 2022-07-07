The Hailey City Council last week agreed to accept a $33,500 grant from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for a pilot food scrap composting project that would install three solar-powered composting bins in well-trafficked locations across the city.
The proposed initiative, called the “City of Hailey Community Compost Project,” is based on the SmartCompost Pilot in Astoria, Queens, New York, which requires residents to sign up to request physical key cards that automatically unlock receptacles.
The SmartCompost program receptacles are solar-powered, accessible 24/7 and able to self-lock when full, according to New York City’s Department of Sanitation.
Meat, dairy, eggshells and other leftovers—as well as food-soiled paper like tea bags, coffee filters and napkins—would be accepted, as would dead flowers and houseplants. Dog waste, hygienic products and plastic of any kind would be prohibited.
The food waste would then be trucked by Clear Creek Disposal to Winn’s Compost out Ohio Gulch to be composted on a large scale, finished and distributed back to the community for use in parks and gardens.
The DEQ’s $33,500 grant comes from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Sustainable Materials Management grant program. More than half of the $33,500 grant would go toward educating Hailey residents on what materials the bins accept and how to use them. That role would fall on the Climate Action Coalition of the Wood River Valley, which would begin public outreach in August, according to the city’s original funding request sent in April.
A grant breakdown from the Community Development Department indicates that each bin would cost $4,000, with a $12,000 total for three; collection and hauling by Clear Creek would cost $6,000; and outreach and education would cost $15,000. Receptacles would be emptied “once weekly” by Clear Creek, and all costs would be reimbursed by the state on a quarterly basis, the department stated.
“If the bins are full every week, we will divert [from the landfill] a maximum of 75,000 pounds in the first year,” the department said. That’s 37.5 tons, equal to about 9% of the city’s current food waste.
According to a waste audit conducted by Blaine County last year, the entire county produces about 35,000 tons of waste annually, 4,500 of those tons from food waste.
“Food waste alone is the second largest subcategory of Blaine County’s waste and accounts for 13.7% of Blaine County’s waste stream … If we include other compostable materials such as yard waste, that number jumps to 20.4% of Blaine County’s waste stream,” the city of Hailey stated.
The Hailey City Council has asked for changes to the city’s waste collection model and composting technology for at least a year.
According to City Resilience Coordinator Rebecca Bundy, trucking food and yard waste from Hailey to Ohio Gulch and Ohio Gulch to Milner Butte landfill in Burley—a 200-mile round trip—adds a significant carbon footprint on top of the greenhouse gases produced by food rotting at the landfill. Methane and carbon emissions from food waste and trucking it to Burley generate about 3,460 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually in Blaine County, she reported.
“Getting biomass out of our waste stream is extremely important because biomass creates methane when it decomposes,” she said in a previous council presentation.
Winn’s Compost also already runs a local food waste collection program, turning expired food and table scraps from local businesses into garden and landscape compost and topsoil every week. Last summer, Winn’s Compost owner Winn Weaver said the facility could easily triple its food and yard waste intake from 550 to 1,650 cubic yards of material.
The Hailey Community Development Department said the proposed opt-in program would represent an extension of the local business program.
“The infrastructure, stakeholders, and working relationships are all largely already in place,” the department stated. “This program is shovel ready.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"Solar powered bins" so they don`t freeze-up in the winter?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In