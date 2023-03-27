The Hailey City Council will consider an ordinance prohibiting residents from feeding wildlife during its regular meeting tonight, Monday, March 27, at 5:30 p.m.
The proposed ban would make feeding backyard wildlife—with the exception of wild birds and squirrels—an infraction upon the first offense and a misdemeanor upon the second.
"It is unlawful for any person to intentionally or knowingly feed or attract wildlife ... except those birds and squirrels, by placing, depositing, distributing, storing, or scattering food, edible material, garbage, or other attractant, with the intent to lure, attract, entice, or feed wildlife," the draft ordinance states.
According to a city staff report, the ordinance was formulated in response to citizen complaints about residents leaving hay and other food out for deer and elk in their yards, driveways and even public alley right-of-ways.
As a consequence, herds of elk and deer have been lured to some of Hailey's most populated residential neighborhoods—including but not limited to the Deerfield, Old Cutters and Buttercup subdivisions—causing "damage to personal property" and "safety concerns," the city stated.
At least one hobby feeder has received an enforcement letter from the city discouraging them from feeding wildlife, despite their "operation" being technically legal if contained to their property, the city stated.
According to Fish and Game, the artificial feeding and congregation of large game animals poses a safety risk to not only passersby but also to the animals themselves, who may be more at risk for digestive problems, parasite transmission, vehicle strikes, dog harassment and other types of human-wildlife conflict.
"Deer and elk digestive systems have adapted to different types of forage for different times of year. During winter, they’re adapted to digest dried, low-nutrient forage. Adding unnatural, rich food food to their diet can create serious digestive problems, bloat and even death," Fish and Game stated on its website. "Feeding deer and elk in neighborhoods can also attract them to deadly plants commonly used in landscaping, as was the case in January 2022 in the Wood River Valley."
Additionally, herds of ungulates may also attract predators such as mountain lions and coyotes to urban areas.
"The deer and elk eat what’s available and start patrolling the neighborhoods for more readily-available grub, while predators start sourcing their own food—including household pets—as residential conflicts with humans increase," the agency stated.
To attend Monday's meeting, click here or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Once again, our fearless leaders are overstepping their bounds making up rules for the peasants of the valley to abide by. What I choose to do on my private property is no concern of yours.
Don’t ban feeding -especially now! This is the most severe winter we know of. We have sighted several dead animals we assume died due of starvation. Animals are attracted by landscaping anyway. They will be here anyway until they all are dead. The animals need winter habitat. The previous winter feeding sites have all been cruelly shut down. Several local citizens have proposed creating a wildlife reserve, but IDFG will not help. Feeding animals take knowledge and IDFG could advise citizens but they won’t educate and pretend to care about digestive upsets on the one hand yet turn a blind eye to the brutality of starvation, hunting, and zero habitat for wildlife survival! We could create several areas for winter feeding up some of the canyons. We need leadership to help not more animals starving this winter and rules to protect inconvenience to complaining humans. If you have problems with being around animals, perhaps you belong in the big city. We have to share our space with animals. Remember we are in the sixth great extinction.
