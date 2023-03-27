Peregrine Ranch elk

Elk have continued to congregate in several Hailey neighborhoods this winter.

The Hailey City Council will consider an ordinance prohibiting residents from feeding wildlife during its regular meeting tonight, Monday, March 27, at 5:30 p.m.

The proposed ban would make feeding backyard wildlife—with the exception of wild birds and squirrels—an infraction upon the first offense and a misdemeanor upon the second. 

"It is unlawful for any person to intentionally or knowingly feed or attract wildlife ... except those birds and squirrels, by placing, depositing, distributing, storing, or scattering food, edible material, garbage, or other attractant, with the intent to lure, attract, entice, or feed wildlife," the draft ordinance states.

