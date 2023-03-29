The Hailey City Council introduced an ordinance on Monday that would make the private feeding of backyard wildlife—except for wild birds and squirrels—an infraction upon the first offense and a misdemeanor upon the second.

The ordinance will require approval of three public readings to pass.

“It is unlawful for any person to intentionally or knowingly feed or attract wildlife ... except those birds and squirrels, by placing, depositing, distributing, storing, or scattering food, edible material, garbage,” the draft version states.

ejones@mtexpress.com

