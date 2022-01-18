The city of Hailey in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management and Wood River Land Trust has announced new uphill "no-dog" zones to protect mule deer and elk concentrated on lower-elevation winter ranges.
The closures went into effect Jan. 11 amid numerous reports of dog owners allowing their pets to chase and displace wildlife from critical habitat.
Uphill dog-walking is now prohibited on Red Devil Mountain, Hangman Gulch and Olympia Gulch immediately east of Woodside subdivision. Dog owners also must refrain from using the trails on Quigley Hill and Radio Tower Hill at the northeast end of Quigley Canyon.
Dog walkers can, however, continue to use Quigley Road, the northern section of the Quigley Loop Trail, Toe-Of-The-Hill Trail in Woodside subdivision and the flat trails at the base of the hills in Old Cutters subdivision, according to the city.
“The restriction is intended to minimize impacts to wintering deer and elk beginning immediately and will remain in effect until further notice. Signs have been posted at all main access points,” the city stated.
According to the BLM, off-leash dogs are of particular concern because they can scatter large herds easily, threatening calf and fawn survival and forcing ungulates to expend valuable fat reserves.
“Dogs resemble a coyote or wolf, both of which have been natural predators of deer and elk for thousands of years. Restricting dogs from hillsides is a first step in protecting wildlife from human and dog disturbances,” the city stated.
In addition to the dog-walking restrictions, the city has posted user etiquette signs asking hikers to turn around if they see deer and elk on nearby hillsides.
“If winter conditions and associated human activity continue to stress wildlife, human entry closures could be possible. Therefore, we encourage recreationists to take responsibility for their actions and follow the posted recommendations, be part of the solution as we try to balance recreation opportunities and human-wildlife conflicts,” the city stated.
Dog owners are also being asked to leash their pets within city limits “to reduce the chances of dogs chasing deer and elk through neighborhoods and parks.”
Both Blaine County and state code have provisions for charging people with dogs that harass wildlife. Depending on the circumstance, dog owners can be cited for a state infraction, punishable by a maximum fine of $300, or charged with a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.
For additional information on the closures, contact Hailey Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz at 208-788-9815.
