Hailey-based Western Watersheds Project has won the right to lease a 624-acre parcel of state land in the Sawtooth Valley for the next 20 years, the organization announced Wednesday.
The square mile of property is located east of the highway between Fourth of July and Champion Creeks, which are both tributaries to the Salmon River. It will now be put into conservation use for the next 20 years, “releasing the land from livestock grazing degradation and protecting it for wildlife values,” according to Western Watersheds Project.
The organization was the highest bidder of the Champion Creek parcel at a state land auction in Jerome on Wednesday.
“It’s a great day for the bull trout, cutthroat trout, and steelhead of Champion Creek and Fourth of July Creek, and for the Salmon River watershed,” said Patrick Kelly, Idaho Director of Western Watersheds Project. “By removing livestock from these lands, we’re improving the water quality, soil stability, and vegetation communities for wildlife.
“That’s a win for all Idahoans.”
