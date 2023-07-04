The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is partnering with the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation to provide free bear spray to residents in the Wood River Valley this month, along with crucial information about animal habits and a demonstration on how to deter attacks.
The events will be held on July 11 and 27 in Rotary Park in Ketchum, and July 19 at the Community Campus in Hailey. The events are open to all ages, and will last about an hour and a half. For those attending the two Ketchum dates, officials recommend bringing a lawn chair.
The demonstrations will be limited to those who are receiving the cannisters, according to a press release from the Fish and Game department.
