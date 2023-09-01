Frank Church Wilderness

{span}The Wilderness Land Trust transferred a 38-acre parcel of private land above the banks of Salmon River in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness to be added to the wilderness. {/span}

 Courtesy of The Wilderness Land Trust/Idaho Capital Sun

The largest wilderness area in the Lower 48 got a little bit bigger in Idaho in August after The Wilderness Land Trust purchased a former mining claim and transferred it to public ownership.

In 2021, the 501©3 Wilderness Land Trust purchased the 38-acre Surprise Lode property within the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in Central Idaho from a private owner, Margosia Jadkowski, The Wilderness Land Trust’s director of marketing and communications, said in a telephone interview.

The property is located above the banks of the Salmon River, about 25 miles from the Vinegar Creek Launch. The land was considered an inholding, which is private property located within the wilderness that does not receive the same protections as the wilderness itself. Such private properties within wilderness areas often exist because the land was owned privately or used for mining before the surrounding wilderness was designated and protected, Jadkowski said.

