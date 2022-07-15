Work began this week on Bald Mountain to remove dead trees, plant new ones and free up ski terrain. The effort is part of a five- to seven-year collaboration between Sun Valley Company, the National Forest Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.
Ongoing work will be visible from Ketchum throughout the summer and will cause trail closures at various locations where work is under way. The landscape-scale project is expected to eventually cover 6,000 acres, including more than 3,000 acres on Bald Mountain to “protect the area’s forest, local economy and viewshed,” states a press release issued jointly by the Sun Valley Company and National Forest Foundation.
On July 11, the French Connection and Traverse Trails were closed to all hiking and biking. The Bald Mountain Trail is closed to all biking but will remain open for hiking.
On Aug. 17, the National Forest Foundation and Bald Mountain Stewardship Project will host at River Run a Summer Series “partnership day” fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the project.
On Oct. 5, community members will be invited to plant tree seedlings on Bald Mountain.
According to the press release, 240 cords of firewood from logs removed from Baldy will be given to the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe to heat the homes of many community elders living in Duck Valley, where 90% of dwellings rely on a wood-burning stove as their primary home heating source.
The Shoshone Bannock Tribe at Fort Hall will also receive 240 cords.
Excess wood not going to this “Wood for Life” program will be sold at a minimal price to support local markets and needs. Proceeds from firewood sales will be reinvested into the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project in 2023.
Bigwood Bread in Ketchum has set up a point-of-sales donation opportunity for community members wishing to contribute to the Bald Mountain Stewardship Project. Contributions will go to the Bald Mountain Stewardship Fund held by the National Forest Foundation.
For more information on summer activities related to the project, go to: sunvalley.com/blog/detail/the-bald-mountain-stewardship-project. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In