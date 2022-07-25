The Sawtooth National Forest is seeking public comment on a new outfitter and guide management plan that would streamline the application process for outfitters in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
The proposed plan would establish a limited “service day pool” system to monitor guided commercial use of the forest, allocating 22,000 service days per year—12,000 service days for summer activities and 10,000 for winter activities—to current and prospective outfitters.
One service day is equivalent to any part of a day in which an outfitter provides a service to a single client on Forest Service land. A half-day guided fishing trip with three clients would equal three service days, for example.
By more strictly administering service days, the SNRA could attract a more diverse set of outfitters and create more competition, the proposed plan states.
Twenty-one outfitters currently hold special-use permits for hut rentals and guided backpacking, hunting, horseback, skiing, snowmobiling, hiking, biking and fishing trips in the SNRA, according to the Forest Service.
The problem, according to a June 24 report from SNRA Recreation Program Manager Susan James, is that several permittees have “built their business based on their ability to provide an unlimited number of service days, as opposed to operating within the service day allocation authorized in their permit.”
The SNRA’s current permit system has also resulted in “perceived bias” and “continued approval of service days well above authorized amounts without considering social or environmental effects,” according to the Forest Service.
“This has become an ever-growing issue for permittees as we, the agency, attempt to bring permittees into compliance with that policy and the terms and conditions of their permits,” James wrote.
Furthermore, a lack of available campsites along the state Highway 75 corridor has “driven campers into unauthorized and sensitive areas, where others follow,” she stated, and a lack of affordable housing in the Wood River Valley “has driven the local workforce onto the Forest, exacerbating all of these issues.”
According to the Forest Service, guided biking, skiing, mountaineering, and snowmobiling outfitters in the SNRA have seen utilization percentages—that is, actual reported use compared with total authorized use—soar above 100% in the last five years, up from 67% in 2009.
The guided trips, along with yurt rentals, have potentially negatively impacted wolverines, mountain goats and other endangered species, according to the proposed plan.
“We have been slow to respond to the public's growing demand associated with the services provided for by our [Outfitter and Guide] community,” Sawtooth National Recreation Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan stated in his June 27, 2022, ranger letter. “We have tried to meet these demands with short term authorizations and have fallen short. This plan will give me the tools to provide for more flexibility and increase opportunities for existing outfitters and guides and new ones alike.”
In addition to the pooled system, the proposed plan calls for a group-size limit of 12 people, with exceptions to be granted on a case-by-case basis.
“Based on a review of actual use reports, there are few permittees who have historically reported group sizes greater than 12,” the plan states.
The plan will be discussed more in detail at a public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m. in the Lecture Hall of The Community Library in Ketchum.
