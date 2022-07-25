The Sawtooth National Forest is seeking public comment on a new outfitter and guide management plan that would streamline the application process for outfitters in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

The proposed plan would establish a limited “service day pool” system to monitor guided commercial use of the forest, allocating 22,000 service days per year—12,000 service days for summer activities and 10,000 for winter activities—to current and prospective outfitters.

One service day is equivalent to any part of a day in which an outfitter provides a service to a single client on Forest Service land. A half-day guided fishing trip with three clients would equal three service days, for example.

ejones@mtexpress.com

