The U.S. Forest Service is expecting a busy Fourth of July weekend in central Idaho.
This year, the weather in the region is predicted to be favorable for visitors to the area’s public lands. The forecast on Tuesday for the holiday weekend was for mostly sunny weather and temperatures in the low 80s, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
As the temperatures increase to summer levels, federal officials are warning visitors to public lands to take precautions to avoid starting wildfires.
First and foremost, they said, is that possessing and/or using fireworks on Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management lands is strictly prohibited.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest of central Idaho issued this warning in a news release this week: “Fireworks are prohibited on all national forests year‐round. No fireworks of any kind may be discharged anywhere within the Salmon‐Challis National Forest, regardless of weather conditions or holidays.”
Violators can be subject to a citation and fine with a maximum penalty of $5,000 or up to six months in jail, the Salmon-Challis National Forest stated. Anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs “and those costs can be substantial,” Salmon-Challis officials warned.
While the Salmon‐Challis National Forest—as well as much of the Sawtooth National Forest—looks green after a wet spring, “fire danger is a key concern,” Salmon-Challis officials stated.
“Fires can start quickly and will burn in vegetation that seems green but is drying out, especially in the lower elevations,” they stated. “Remember, if it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave—pour water and add dirt to your campfire until it is cold.”
Todd Baumer, forest fire management officer for the Salmon-Challis, said fire of all kinds should be handled with care.
“Always remember to always use caution, even with a small campfire,” he said. “One spark is all it takes to start a wildfire.”
Many of the U.S. Forest Service campgrounds in the region are available on a first come‐first served basis, though some popular campgrounds—such as at Redfish Lake near Stanley—require reservations. Campgrounds may charge an overnight or day-use fee where improved facilities and services are provided.
Water may or may not be available at campgrounds. People can camp outside of developed campgrounds in most areas of the Salmon‐Challis National Forest at no charge. Potable water, toilets and other amenities are not generally available in undeveloped areas. People who choose to camp outside of developed areas should be sure to bring adequate water or be prepared to purify any water source before drinking, forest officials said.
The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has experienced multiple large fires in the last 10 years, including the Moose Fire last summer, which burned some 130,000 acres near the Main Salmon River. The Moose Fire burned areas adjacent to the well-used Salmon River Road, creating potential for rocks and other debris to slough down onto the roadway and into the river, forest officials stated. Additionally, culverts could become overwhelmed during a thunderstorm and plug with increased water flow, causing water and debris to flow across the road and potentially damage the road.
In addition, the Ross Fork Fire burned some 38,000 acres of mostly public lands last summer in the southern end of the Sawtooth Valley, in the Sawtooth National Forest.
“There may be hazards associated with traveling adjacent to and entering burned areas, so please use caution when entering these areas,” Salmon-Challis officials stated.
People should also be prepared for varying conditions, they stated.
“Forest visitors must always be prepared to stay longer than expected,” the Salmon-Challis National Forest stated. “Weather conditions such as high water, precipitation and wind can rapidly change conditions on the ground.
“Wind can blow trees across roadways and high water and precipitation can wash debris across roadways, blocking access, or wash roadways out. Be sure to let someone know where you are headed and be prepared with extra food and clothing.”
Other tips from the Forest Service on visitation to forests include:
- Be aware of invasive species and how they spread.
- Understand that cell phones do not work in many remote areas of central Idaho, so don’t rely on a cell phone for communication.
- Stay on designated routes. Many trails and roads may not be open at higher elevations due to snow, high water, washouts or trees that have fallen across trails and roads.
- Stay on trails and roads and do not create new trails to get around hazards.
