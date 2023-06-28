Salmon-Challis National Forest Sign
Courtesy photo

The U.S. Forest Service is expecting a busy Fourth of July weekend in central Idaho.

This year, the weather in the region is predicted to be favorable for visitors to the area’s public lands. The forecast on Tuesday for the holiday weekend was for mostly sunny weather and temperatures in the low 80s, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

As the temperatures increase to summer levels, federal officials are warning visitors to public lands to take precautions to avoid starting wildfires.

