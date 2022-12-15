The U.S. Forest Service has recognized four Sawtooth Avalanche Center employees for their efforts to save lives with consistent, quality avalanche forecasting.
Avalanche Center Director Scott Savage, along with Avalanche Center specialists Chris Lundy, Ethan Davis and Ben VandenBos, received the Forest Service’s Regional Forester Safety Award on Dec. 6. Former Sawtooth Avalanche Center director Simon Trautman, a current employee with the National Avalanche Center, also received the award.
The team of avalanche experts was selected from the Forest Service’s intermountain region, which encompasses Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.
The Forester Safety award recognizes the Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s “leadership role to improve Forest Service technology … for winter recreation users’ safety on a national scale, including projects to create and improve avalanche forecast website platforms,” according to the Forest Service.
Savage, formerly the snow safety director at Big Sky Resort in Montana, joined the SAC program in 2012 and continues to contribute to The Avalanche Review.
Davis began working as a forecaster with the Sawtooth Avalanche Center in 2015 and VandenBos in 2016. Lundy worked at the center from 2004-2012, spending two years as the director, and returned as a forecaster in 2018. Trautman also served as the Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s director for two years, from 2012-2014.
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center provides daily avalanche forecasts and detailed weather summaries on its website, sawtoothavalanche.com. Forecasts encompass 2 million acres of wilderness terrain, including popular backcountry recreation spots in the Sawtooth, Boise and Salmon-Challis national forests, and are posted every morning by 7:30 a.m. starting when the snowpack is deemed deep enough for skiing and snowmobiling.
The center operates with funding from the nonprofit group Friends of the Sawtooth Avalanche Center and the U.S. Forest Service. ￼
