The U.S. Forest Service has recognized four Sawtooth Avalanche Center employees for their efforts to save lives with consistent, quality avalanche forecasting.

Avalanche Center Director Scott Savage, along with Avalanche Center specialists Chris Lundy, Ethan Davis and Ben VandenBos, received the Forest Service’s Regional Forester Safety Award on Dec. 6. Former Sawtooth Avalanche Center director Simon Trautman, a current employee with the National Avalanche Center, also received the award.

The team of avalanche experts was selected from the Forest Service’s intermountain region, which encompasses Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.

ejones@mtexpress.com