The U.S. Forest Service is asking hikers to look out for damaged trails around Redfish Lake caused by the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck near Stanley on March 31.
The fallout of that quake, the second largest recorded in Idaho, is abundant in the Sawtooths, the U.S. Forest Service says. Recently, wilderness rangers worked to clear avalanche debris and rockfall in Redfish Canyon and on the Redfish-Baron trail before Flat Rock Junction, where the trails to Alpine Lake and Cramer Lake split.
Meanwhile, aftershocks from the March earthquake continue to shake the region. In the past month, the region is averaging between two and three daily tremors magnitude 2.5 or higher—nearly 80 in all, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Counting all magnitudes, the area around Stanley has felt some 220 small aftershocks in the past 30 days. The largest was a 4.1 magnitude quake centered 11 miles southwest of the town overnight on July 10.
Last Wednesday, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported one mile east of Stanley Lake in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area—an area already impacted by the main March earthquake. When the snow melted lakeside, observers found a popular beach had disappeared, liquified by the shocks, according to geologists.
Hikers are encouraged to check out the SNRA Trail Report at www.fs.usda.gov/sawtooth before heading out on the trails.
