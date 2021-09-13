The Forest Service has ordered a Type 2 incident management team to combat the Boundary and Scarface fires, which continue to swell in the Salmon-Challis National Forest northwest of Stanley.
The Boundary Fire topped 50,000 acres over the weekend, burning through the remote slopes and evergreen forests of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. More than one month since the lightning sparked the fire 2 miles from the Boundary Creek boat launch, it is 48% contained.
Meanwhile, the Scarface Fire stands at 7,806 acres about 2 miles southeast of the Middle Fork Lodge. Fire activity on the Scarface was minimal over the weekend, according to the Forest Service; that fire remains 20% contained.
The Type 2 team, the second largest wildland firefighting crew, is scheduled to arrive in Challis on Monday. They’ll reinforce the 75 firefighters on the Boundary Fire and the 32 on the Scarface.
Fire risk remains high on the Salmon-Challis National Forest to start the week, with potential “critical” fire weather blowing through on a dry cold front Wednesday and Thursday, according to InciWeb, the national incident management information system.
“Ensure your campfire is dead out,” the Forest Service said Monday. “If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave. One less spark means one less wildfire.”
There are currently 103 large uncontained fires burning in the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In