The Sawtooth National Forest implemented seasonal road and trail closures Wednesday to protect wintering wildlife and prevent drivers from getting stuck on public motorcycle, jeep and ATV roads.
“We want to urge the public to stay away from wildlife wintering on the forest. Please do not approach them,” the Forest Service stated in a press release. “They need to use all their energy to stay alive during the winter.”
Local Forest Service roads that are now closed include No. 137 (Corral Creek/Pioneer Cabin Road), 162 (Baker Creek Road), 121 (Parker Gulch Road) and 035 (Keystone Road), 142 (Lake Creek Road), 144 (Eagle Creek Road), 146 (Sawtooth NRA), 158/184 (Boulder Creek), 160 (Easley Creek Road), Forest Service Roads 022 and 049 out Adams Gulch, 134 (Muldoon Canyon Road), 130/327 (Mormon Hill Road), 019 (Barr Gulch Road), 179 (Prairie Creek Road), 182 (Senate Creek), 189 (Gladiator Creek), 203 (Hyndman Creek Road), East Fork Road past Sawmill Road and portions of Warm Springs Road.
Regional Forest Service trails that are now closed include No. 134 (Norton Lakes), 145 (Rooks Creek), 146 (Moonlight Gulch), 117 (Greenhorn Gulch), 140 (High Ridge), 143 (Oregon Gulch) and the Mormon Hill, Deadman Creek and Copper Creek trails near Mackay.
The seasonal restrictions will be lifted on May 1. ￼
People can consult the Sawtooth National Forest’s winter-visitor and motor-vehicle-use maps, available at any Sawtooth Forest office, or call 208-423-7500 to learn more about the closures.
Closures of certain roads and trails on Bureau of Land Management land in the Wood River Valley will begin Jan. 1.
