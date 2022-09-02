Shifting winds will help clear the air through the Wood River Valley over the long weekend, according to forecasts by the state Department of Environmental Quality.
Air Quality Manager Bobby Dye expects a new weather pattern to emerge late Saturday morning into the early afternoon, flipping wind direction and--hopefully--improving air quality for Wagon Days, one of the most popular tourist events of the valley's summer season.
"It's going to start clearing on Saturday, and we expect even more clearing on Sunday," Dye told the Express Friday afternoon. "It's all about the weather pushing into the Wood River Valley."
Air quality plummeted into the "unhealthy" range Thursday as wind from the north blew smoke into Blaine County from regional fires--including the 100,000-acre Moose Fire near Salmon--as well as fires states away, Dye said. Blazes in California and Oregon have sent a "widespread" haze over Idaho, Dye said; where it settles just depends on where the weather takes it.
The DEQ expects the wind to flip direction and intensify on Saturday, with gusts around 20 mph rising from the south.
At 3 p.m. Friday, Ketchum registered at the upper end of "moderate" on the Air Quality Index, a measure of particulates in the air, according to state monitoring on the Idaho Smoke Information website. At that level, unusually sensitive individuals may want to limit outdoor activities, though the general population won't likely feel the effects, the website states.
Still, Dye noted that "air quality is likely to change drastically with small changes in fire behavior and weather conditions." For the most up to date information, go to the state's smoke blog or check the DEQ's real-time smoke monitoring map. The department also has a mobile air-quality monitoring map, available through Apple's app store or Google Play.
Ross Creek fire intensifies
Emboldened by hot, dry weather and blustery winds, the Ross Fork Fire about 10 miles west of Smiley Creek ballooned toward 3,000 acres on Thursday, according to the Forest Service.
The spread has prompted closures in the Smiley Creek, Beaver Creek and Alturas Lake Creek areas, Forest Service spokeswoman Elizabeth Wharton said Friday.
"Recreationists planning to hike in the upper Alturas Lake Creek drainage this Labor Day weekend need to consider alternate backcountry hiking plans," the Forest Service said in a statement. "Please stay away from the area as fire activity remains high and the areas are prone to heavy fire traffic."
The Ross Creek Fire is 10% contained.
Decker Fire investigated as human-cased
The Decker Fire has burned 1.25 acres of remote wilderness seven miles south of Stanley. The Forest Service expects containment to come Friday night.
Officials suspect the fire was human caused, prompting Wharton to remind travelers that fire danger remains high in the Sawtooth National Forest.
"We beg you to please consider not having a campfire in the backcountry," she wrote in a statement. "If you choose to have a campfire, make sure all campfires are dead out before leaving your campsite. This means adding plenty of water, stirring the coals and feeling to make certain no heat remains in the coals."
Moose Fire tops 100,000 acres
Nearly 800 firefighters continue to combat the Moose Fire, which has been burning since July 17 near Salmon.
Hot, dry conditions spurred fire activity and pushed the blaze past 100,000 acres this week, according to the Forest Service. With little reprieve expected in the coming days, fire managers expect the Moose Fire to remain active--and smoky--into next week.
