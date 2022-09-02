Moose Fire

The Moose Fire blanked a large swath of Idaho in smoke on Thursday, Sept. 1.

 Photo courtesy InciWeb

Shifting winds will help clear the air through the Wood River Valley over the long weekend, according to forecasts by the state Department of Environmental Quality. 

Air Quality Manager Bobby Dye expects a new weather pattern to emerge late Saturday morning into the early afternoon, flipping wind direction and--hopefully--improving air quality for Wagon Days, one of the most popular tourist events of the valley's summer season. 

"It's going to start clearing on Saturday, and we expect even more clearing on Sunday," Dye told the Express Friday afternoon. "It's all about the weather pushing into the Wood River Valley." 

