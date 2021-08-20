So far, just five sockeye salmon have made it back to the Sawtooth Basin, Idaho Fish and Game personnel reported this week.
The handful of endangered fish managed to survive an arduous 900-mile trip to and from the Pacific, including untold miles of life in the ocean as adults. But with the Pacific Northwest facing extreme heat and withering drought, this year’s run required a little extra help.
The first sockeye returned to the Stanley area on Aug. 7 after crossing “dangerously warm” water in the Snake and Salmon Rivers that in July prompted Idaho Fish and Game biologists to trap and transfer 201 sockeye 350 miles by truck from Lower Granite Dam, near Lewiston, to the state captive sockeye brood stock hatchery in Eagle, near Boise.
Biologists transported the sockeye to ensure fish would be available for spawning, knowing that warm, low water could diminish the number of fish naturally returning to the Sawtooth Basin, Fish and Game said. Rivers continue to run lower and warmer than usual, so biologists remain concerned that the sockeye return at Lower Granite—617 fish through Aug. 7—would likely return to Stanley at lower rates than in years past.
Dan Baker, Fish and Game’s Eagle Fish Hatchery manager, said that genetic testing showed that of the 201 fish transported to Eagle, three had left as smolts from Pettit Lake, descended either from natural spawners at Pettit or from the captively reared adults that had been released into Pettit Lake from the hatchery four years ago. He said 16 of the salmon originated from near Wenatchee Lake in Central Washington. The rest of the fish (182) came from Redfish Lake near Stanley. Baker said these were a combination of smolts that had been released in 2019 from Redfish and returned or were hatched by natural spawning in Redfish Lake.
“We put adults from the hatchery into the lake every year to spawn in the lake.” Baker said.
Fish and Game officials say that conditions in the river corridor have improved lately, but warn that it could still be a tough year for salmon making the full migration to the Sawtooth Basin. The first fish typically returns to the area around the third week of July and sockeye continue returning into late September and early October.
“We still expect the percentage of fish able to make that trip this year will be well below the average conversion rate”—that is, the percentage of fish that cross Lower Granite Dam who make it to the Sawtooth Basin, usually around 51%, said John Powell, Fish and Game principal fisheries research biologist. “This reduced migratory survival is why we decided to trap fish at Lower Granite Dam and haul them to Eagle Fish Hatchery, where those fish and natural returners will be safely held until it’s time to spawn in the fall.”
Baker said at that time hatchery personnel will artificially spawn the fish at Eagle and a small portion will be returned to Redfish Lake to be released.
The Lower Granite Dam return so far is below the 10-year average of 800 sockeye, and slightly below last year’s total of 640. Of those, 151 sockeyes returned to the Sawtooth Basin last year.
Sockeye returns to the Sawtooth Basin have fluctuated wildly over the last decade, from a low 17 in 2019 to a high of 1,579 in 2014, forming a 10-year average of 437.
