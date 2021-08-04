Blaine County found itself in simultaneous flash flood and exceptional drought conditions over the weekend, as monsoon-driven thunderstorms moved in from Mexico and the Southwestern U.S. According to the National Weather Service, Sun Valley received 3 to 4 inches of rain between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon; Elkhorn, 3 inches; Hailey, 2 inches; Ketchum, 1.5 inches; and Bellevue, one inch. Meanwhile, neighborhoods out Ohio Gulch, Croy Canyon, Indian Creek and East Fork saw accumulations of up to 5.5 inches.
The monsoonal showers and hailstorms gave parched waterways and river flows a welcome boost. Silver Creek flows, for example, rose from 55% of average to 62% of average, and water temperatures at the fishery dropped about 2 degrees Fahrenheit, from 69 F to 67 F. Magic Reservoir also increased from 4% to 7% capacity and rose from 7,640 acre-feet to 13,900 acre-feet. As a result of this increase, Magic Dam will release water for up to three days next week to deliver much-needed water to farmers in Shoshone, Richfield and Dietrich. Overall, the Big Wood Basin recorded an additional 2 inches of precipitation between Thursday and Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, bumping the region from 59% to 66% of normal precipitation accumulations.
Of course, the weekend storms came with several drawbacks. On Bald Mountain, lightning storms paused gondola and chairlift operations on Saturday and Sunday, prompting some sightseers to seek shelter at the peak’s Lookout Restaurant. Mudslides were reported out Croy Canyon and at Baker Creek on Sunday, closing Baker Creek Road, and a rockslide Monday afternoon near Trail Creek Summit closed the pass from both sides.
