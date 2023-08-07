The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has ordered a fish salvage for Mackay Reservoir, which is being drained by the Big Lost Irrigation district to fix a faulty headgate by the end of the month.
The order, effective now through Oct. 31, suspends all size and number limits for hatchery and wild fish “that will be influenced by these water management actions,” Fish and Game said.
The order does not include the Big Lost upstream of the reservoir or downstream of the dam.
Per Idaho Code, salvage rules mean:
- Fish may be taken by any method except firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current.
- All size and number limits are suspended.
- A current and valid Idaho fishing license is required to salvage fish.
“While we anticipate large impacts to the reservoir fishery, we do not anticipate negative impacts to the tailrace fishery,” said Fisheries Manager Brett High. “This is one reason why the fish salvage only applies to the reservoir, and does not extend into the Big Lost River either upstream or downstream.”
Mackay Reservoir is fed by spring creeks and the Big Lost River, all of which in the section immediately upstream of the reservoir have water flowing year-round. This means that water will continue to flow through the area the reservoir typically occupies and continue downstream to support the fish in the tailwaters of Mackay Dam.
“Good snowpack from the previous two winters has benefitted flows in these spring creeks enough that we anticipate base flows to be higher than normal compared to previous years when Mackay Reservoir has been drained due to drought,” said High. “Thus, the fishery downstream of Mackay will continue to support this significant fishery resource.”
If you have questions about the fish salvage, please contact the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-525-7290. ￼
