Mackay Reservoir is fed by springs and the Big Lost River in Custer County.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Department of Fish and Game

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has ordered a fish salvage for Mackay Reservoir, which is being drained by the Big Lost Irrigation district to fix a faulty headgate by the end of the month.

The order, effective now through Oct. 31, suspends all size and number limits for hatchery and wild fish “that will be influenced by these water management actions,” Fish and Game said.

The order does not include the Big Lost upstream of the reservoir or downstream of the dam.

