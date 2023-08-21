The Magic Valley Regional Office of Fish and Game has ordered a fish salvage for Mormon Reservoir after finding that water level and temperature will prove fatal.
Bag and possession limits be removed on the Camas County reservior effective Aug. 18. Limited snowpack and delivery of the reservoir’s entire active storage capacity have necessitated this action, Fish and Game said.
The fish in Mormon Reservoir are expected to die to extremely warm air and water temperatures and forecasted conditions.
